BLUETTI Kicks Off Black Friday in Canada with Massive Savings on Reliable Power for Home and Outdoors

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading clean energy innovator BLUETTI today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale in Canada, running from November 15 to December 2, 2025. Canadians can now enjoy up to 70% off across nearly all BLUETTI portable power stations, solar generators, and expansion batteries — the biggest sale of the year for those seeking reliable, sustainable energy solutions.

From home backup and emergency preparedness to outdoor adventures and RV travel, BLUETTI’s products are designed to keep Canadians powered up anywhere, anytime. Customers can also enjoy an extra 5% off all products with code BF5PR, or 8% off the Apex 300 series with code BFApex300PR on the official BLUETTI Canada Store .





Featured Products & Top Deals

Apex 300 – Power Without Limits

A next-generation powerhouse, the Apex 300 redefines modular solar energy with expandable capacity from 2,764Wh up to 58kWh and output up to 11.52KW. Supporting both 120V and 240V dual voltage, it can effortlessly run everything from RV air conditioners to home appliances.

Built with long-lasting LiFePO₄ batteries (over 6,000 cycles, 17-year lifespan) and multiple charging options — wall outlet, solar, or gas generator — it ensures continuous power wherever it’s needed.

The Apex 300 pairs with B300K and the new B500K (5,120Wh) expansion batteries for flexible energy storage, ideal for off-grid cabins, home backup, or RV travel.

Promo Price: $1,799 (Save 55%)

Shop Apex 300





Elite 200 V2 – Reliable Power for Home or Outdoors

A balanced combination of portability and power, the Elite 200 V2 delivers 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W AC output, making it perfect for home backup, camping trips, or powering tools on job sites. With ultra-safe LiFePO₄ chemistry and quiet operation, it’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Promo Price: $1,099 (Save 56%)

Shop Elite 200 V2





AC200L – Dependable All-Around Power Solution

With 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W continuous AC output, the AC200L is a trusted option for emergency backup and long-term off-grid power. It supports dual charging and can be expanded with additional batteries for extended runtime, making it a go-to for off-grid homeowners and outdoor explorers.

Promo Price: $1,199 (Save 48%)

Shop AC200L

Elite 100 V2 – Lightweight & Travel-Ready

Compact yet capable, the Elite 100 V2 packs 1,024Wh capacity into a portable design weighing under 30 lbs. It powers essentials like fridges, laptops, lights, and cameras — ideal for weekend camping or photography trips.

Promo Price: $599 (Save 48%)

Shop Elite 100 V2





Elite 30 V2 – Everyday Portable Power

Perfect for everyday convenience or small emergencies, the Elite 30 V2 provides 600W output in a lightweight body — great for phones, cameras, and small electronics.

Promo Price: $259 (Save 35%)

Shop Elite 30 V2

New Arrival: Elite 10 – Compact Power for Life on the Move

Launching November 28, the brand-new Elite 10 joins the lineup as BLUETTI’s most portable power station yet.

Weighing only 3.96 lbs, it packs a 128Wh capacity, 200W AC output, and 10ms UPS protection, serving as an everyday outlet on the move — perfect for travelers, digital creators, students, or anyone relying on multiple devices daily.

Available in two stylish colors — Classic Black and Meadow Green — the Elite 10 offers a refreshing, lifestyle-friendly look to portable power.

Powering Every Canadian Lifestyle

As winter approaches, many Canadians prepare for storms, power outages, and off-grid travel. Whether it’s keeping the heat on during a blackout, powering an RV in the Rockies, or charging photography gear in remote locations, BLUETTI offers a reliable and sustainable solution for every scenario.

Now is the best time of the year to upgrade your energy independence and enjoy peace of mind — at unbeatable prices.

Explore the Full Sale: BLUETTI Black Friday 2025 – Save up to 70%

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c498d13-f29c-49e4-ba3d-68c5ddaeb176

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4acb12bc-724f-44a7-8375-9ed652b71c94

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd2e9b5-f0a3-48fe-b5dd-0978c3f7b906

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/213d4f2e-a645-4b17-8789-45e3f8773635