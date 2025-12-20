BLUETTI Holiday Gift Guide: Powering Canada’s Winter Adventures with Boxing Day Savings

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter blankets Canada in snow and ice, outdoor enthusiasts, skiers, ice fishers, and winter travelers need reliable power to stay connected, safe, and comfortable. BLUETTI’s Boxing Day Holiday Gift Guide showcases its top portable power solutions for Canadians, now available with major savings of up to 56% from December 19 to 31, 2025. From compact everyday chargers to robust power stations, BLUETTI ensures every winter adventure is fully powered.

Winter-Ready Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts (with Boxing Day Prices)

Elite 200 V2 + 200W Solar Panel — The Ultimate Winter Camping Power Station

A reliable 2,073.6Wh/2,600W portable powerhouse built for harsh Canadian winters. Paired with a 200W solar panel, the Elite 200 V2 can be charged off-grid during extended winter camping trips, overlanding adventures, or cabin stays. From powering heaters and electric cookers to running lights, drone batteries, laptops, and camera gear, this setup ensures longer, safer nights in winter campsites.

Perfect for: Winter camping, overlanding, cabin trips, and emergency home backup.

Boxing Day Promo Price: $1,529

Elite 100 V2 — A Lightweight Choice for Cold-Weather Adventures

With 1,024Wh of capacity in a highly portable build, the Elite 100 V2 is ideal for weekend winter getaways. It keeps electric blankets, CPAP machines, cameras, and small appliances running without interruption.

Perfect for: Car camping, snowshoeing basecamps, overnight ice-fishing huts.

Boxing Day Promo Price: $629

Elite 30 V2 + 60W Solar Panel — Everyday Winter Companion

A compact 600W power station paired with a 60W solar panel, perfect for small essentials like lights, phones, heated gloves, GPS devices, or action cameras during outdoor winter activities. The solar option allows adventurers to recharge on the go, making it ideal for sledding trips, ski lodge days, winter photography outings, or family travel.

Boxing Day Promo Price: $379

Elite 10 — The Stocking-Sized Gift for Everyone

Weighing under 4 lbs, the Elite 10 is BLUETTI’s most travel-friendly model. With 128Wh and 200W AC output, it’s great for powering phones, tablets, headlamps, GoPros, walkie-talkies, and other winter adventure essentials.

Perfect for: Daily commuters, students, hikers, skiers, and gift exchanges.

Boxing Day Promo Price: $159

Charger 1 — Fast On-the-Go Charging for Cold Days

BLUETTI’s new high-speed charger ensures reliable performance even in low temperatures, delivering quick charging for phones, cameras, battery packs, and portable power stations.

Perfect for: Road trips, ski weekends, emergency kits, and winter storm prep.

Boxing Day Promo Price: $299

Supporting Canada’s Winter Outdoor Lifestyle

From Rocky Mountain ski trips to winter RVing, ice-fishing weekends in Ontario, and coastal storm watching in BC, portable power is playing an increasingly important role in cold-weather travel. BLUETTI’s Boxing Day event gives Canadians access to durable, safe, and energy-efficient power solutions that perform reliably in winter conditions.

“Canadian winters are beautiful but demanding,” said BLUETTI. “Our portable power lineup gives Canadians the confidence to explore farther, camp longer, and stay connected—no matter the temperature.”

Boxing Day Sale Details

Date: December 18–31, 2025

Savings: Up to 56% off select portable power stations and accessories

Availability: BLUETTI Canada Official Store