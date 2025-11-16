Valetax to Attend Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 as Official Sponsor

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valetax , a leading international trading platform, proudly announces its participation as the Official Sponsor of Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 , taking place on 16 and 17 November 2025 at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel, North Corniche Road. This major industry event brings together financial leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the future of fintech in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.





Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 will gather more than 40 regional and international experts and feature over 50 educational workshops focused on trading, financial technology, and investment strategies. As one of the largest learning-focused gatherings in the financial sector, the event provides a strong platform for collaboration, skill development, and knowledge exchange.

As the Official Sponsor, Valetax invites all attendees to visit Booth A3, where the team will showcase how innovation, transparency, and trust continue to shape the company’s approach to financial services. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Muhammed Hussin , Regional Head of Partnership MENA, and Ahmed Rehab , Regional Managing Director MENA, who will share insights on regional market needs, partnership opportunities, and the future of fintech-driven trading solutions.

Valetax will also contribute to the event’s educational agenda through a series of thought leadership sessions delivered by its strategic partners. These discussions will explore major topics shaping the future of finance, including the evolution of financial brokerage, the core principles behind long-term trading success, the rising global influence of digital gold, and the importance of strong leadership in building effective trading teams. Designed to provide real-world perspectives and actionable insights, these sessions aim to equip traders and industry professionals with the knowledge needed to navigate increasingly competitive global markets.

Reflecting on the company’s participation, Viktor Karpinski , CEO of Valetax, said, “Jeddah Fintech Week plays a vital role in advancing fintech progress in the region. It brings together ideas and collaboration that help move the industry forward. At Valetax, we are committed to supporting this development through trusted solutions and strong partnerships. Our team looks forward to connecting with attendees at Booth A3 and sharing our perspective on the future of finance.”

By participating as the Official Sponsor of Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, Valetax reinforces its long-standing commitment to driving fintech innovation, empowering traders, and building sustainable partnerships across Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. The company continues to champion progress through technology, education, and community engagement, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the global financial transformation.

About Valetax

Valetax is a global financial services provider committed to delivering accessible, transparent, and reliable trading solutions to clients worldwide. The company supports a broad range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and energies, and offers flexible account options designed for different levels of experience and trading styles.

Beyond its trading services, Valetax is built on strong global partnerships. The company works closely with affiliates, IBs, and regional partners through structured partnership programs that offer competitive rebates, long-term growth opportunities, and dedicated support. With a focus on collaboration, technology, and continuous development, Valetax empowers traders and partners alike while advancing its Legacy in Motion across key international markets.



