Valetax Delivers an Award-Winning Showcase at Jeddah Fintech Week 2025

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valetax marked a major milestone with a powerful presence at Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 , held on 16 and 17 November at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. As the Official Sponsor, the company delivered an impactful showcase that strengthened its relationships with traders, partners, and fintech professionals while reaffirming its long-term commitment to innovation, transparency, and partnership-driven growth across the MENA region.





This year’s edition of Jeddah Fintech Week brought together an influential lineup of more than 40 global and regional experts and featured over 50 educational workshops. The event, themed “Reimagining Finance in the Digital Era”, served as a major meeting point for financial leaders exploring the future of open banking, digital currencies, Islamic fintech advancements, regulatory technology, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in financial services. The gathering reinforced Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising fintech hub and highlighted the Kingdom’s ongoing investment in digital transformation.

Valetax welcomed a significant number of attendees at Booth A3, transforming the space into an interactive environment where visitors could explore the company’s technology and learn more about its expanding suite of trading services. Guests had direct access to the MENA leadership team, including Muhammed Hussin , Regional Head of Partnership MENA, and Ahmed Rehab , Regional Managing Director MENA, who shared insights on evolving market demands, regional growth strategies, and the increasing importance of fintech-driven trading solutions. The booth became a central destination for traders, industry leaders, and partners interested in learning how Valetax continues to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East.

One of the standout contributions of Valetax was its series of thought leadership sessions presented by its strategic partners. These sessions offered deep insights into the future of financial brokerage, practical pathways for building successful careers in the stock market, core principles supporting long-term trading success, and the global rise of digital gold as a modern financial asset. Speakers also highlighted the importance of leadership in building high-performing trading teams. The sessions added significant depth and educational value to the event, equipping attendees with real-world knowledge and practical guidance relevant to today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Valetax’s strong performance at the event was recognized with three major awards, reinforcing the company’s growing reputation as a leader in global trading solutions. The company was honored with the titles of ‘Best Forex Broker Global’, ‘Best Copy Trading Platform’, and ‘Best Account Management Services’. These achievements reflect Valetax’s dedication to delivering reliable technology, transparent execution, and client-first service to traders worldwide. The awards also highlight the platform’s continued success in building trust, supporting education, and enhancing the overall trading experience for a global audience.

Commenting on Valetax’s participation and achievements, Viktor Karpinski, CEO of Valetax, stated, “Jeddah Fintech Week represents a forward-thinking moment for the financial community in the region. The recognition we received reflects our continued commitment to building trust, enabling growth, and supporting traders and partners with transparent and effective trading solutions. We are proud to contribute to events that bring meaningful conversations and innovation to the fintech landscape.”

Valetax’s presence at Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 reinforces its broader mission to support financial education, drive digital innovation, and expand global partnerships. With a focus on consistent performance built on trust, technology, and client empowerment, Valetax continues to strengthen its position across the MENA region and beyond, carrying forward its Legacy in Motion with every milestone achieved.

About Valetax

Valetax is an international brokerage committed to providing accessible, transparent, and reliable trading solutions to clients worldwide. The company offers a broad range of instruments that include forex, commodities, indices, and energies. Its flexible account options are designed to support a wide variety of trading styles and experience levels, giving traders the freedom to choose the structure that best aligns with their goals.

Valetax’s global presence is reinforced by its commitment to strong and sustainable partnerships. The brokerage works closely with affiliates, IBs, and regional partners through structured partnership programs that deliver competitive rebates, consistent growth opportunities, and dedicated support. With a focus on collaboration, technology, and continuous advancement, Valetax empowers traders and partners as it expands across key international markets, carrying its Legacy in Motion with purpose and confidence.

Official website: https://valetax.com/

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com