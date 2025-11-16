Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M Funding as Team Nears Completion of Roadmap Phase 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of its most important development stages. The project has been moving steadily across its roadmap, and with Roadmap Phase 2 now nearing completion, interest around the new crypto has grown even stronger. As funding approaches the $20 million mark, the community is watching closely as the next crypto development phase prepares to open the door to the project’s first major product release.





A Clear Vision for a DeFi Crypto Lending Protocol

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol designed for users who want a secure and transparent way to supply assets and access liquidity. The system is powered by smart contracts on Ethereum and aims to streamline the way lenders and borrowers interact. The project focuses on automation, stability and long term sustainability, which has helped it gain traction among DeFi crypto followers looking for early projects with clear development results.

Since its launch in early 2025, Mutuum Finance has continued to grow its community. The project has now raised $18.7 million, drawing steady interest at each presale stage. It has also reached 18,000 holders, a strong milestone for a new crypto still in its development cycle. These numbers show consistent activity and rising demand across multiple market conditions.

The presale has been a major part of Mutuum Finance’s early traction. It began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and progressed to $0.035 in the current Phase 6. This marks a 250% increase from the starting price, one of the reasons why more buyers have taken interest as new stages opened.

Phase 6 itself has been moving quickly. Allocation has now passed 88%, signaling strong demand as the project advances toward the next price level. Many buyers are following the remaining supply closely because each stage has a fixed rate. Once Phase 6 sells out, the price will not return to current levels. This has added a sense of urgency across the community, especially with development milestones approaching.

Token Distribution and Expanded Access for Buyers

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5%, equal to 1.82 billion tokens, is allocated for the presale. This distribution ensures broad early access while giving the ecosystem room to grow after launch.

So far, the presale has sold 800 million tokens, showing stable progress across all phases. With Phase 6 nearing completion, the presale is entering a decisive stage as the team moves closer to Roadmap Phase 3.





To make entry easier, the project now supports card purchases with no limits. This update was announced on X and helped open the presale to users who do not want to rely only on on-chain transactions. The expanded payment options have supported a rise in new buyers as Phase 6 inches toward closure.

Advancing Through Roadmap Phase 2

Roadmap Phase 2 has focused on building and refining the main systems that will power the lending protocol. The team has been working on the liquidity pool mechanics, mtToken logic, interest rate model, debt tracking and liquidation functions. These components form the foundation of the upcoming V1 release.

Phase 2 has also included internal testing, risk checks and preparation for the first public version. The team has emphasized stability and clear design, which is important for a DeFi protocol that plans to handle large amounts of value. As this stage nears completion, it marks a major step forward and sets the groundwork for the next key milestone.

According to the official announcement on X , the first version of the protocol will go live in Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. This version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens and the liquidator bot. Having a confirmed release window has become a major confidence point for the community, since it shows that the project is moving on schedule.

V1 is expected to introduce the first real look at how Mutuum Finance will operate. Users will be able to test deposits, borrowing, liquidation functions and the mtToken growth system. For a new crypto project moving through its roadmap, delivering a clear and dated milestone is often seen as one of the strongest indicators of momentum.

Security Measures and Community Trust

Security remains one of the core priorities for Mutuum Finance. The project completed a CertiK review and achieved a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score, which is a positive result for a protocol still preparing for its first version. Alongside the audit, the team runs a $50,000 bug bounty to encourage early discovery of code issues. These steps have helped build trust within the community as the project moves into more advanced stages of development.

With Phase 6 over 88% allocated, funding at $18.7 million, a growing user base and V1 confirmed for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance has entered one of its strongest periods so far. Roadmap Phase 2 is close to completion, and the project is preparing to shift into the next stage of development.

As the DeFi crypto sector continues to evolve, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a rising new crypto with clear progress, strong community activity and a roadmap that continues to move forward as expected.