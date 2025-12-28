New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches V1 Development Milestone With Less Than 1% Supply Remaining

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Momentum often builds quietly before it becomes visible across the wider crypto market. In late-stage development cycles, attention usually shifts once infrastructure is nearly complete and distribution tightens. That pattern is now emerging around a new crypto that has spent months building rather than marketing. As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) reaches a key V1 development milestone, the project is entering a phase where progress, participation, and supply dynamics are starting to converge.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral using transparent and automated rules. Unlike short-term narrative-driven tokens, Mutuum Finance is structured around utility and repeat usage.

The protocol uses a dual lending framework. On one side, users can supply assets into liquidity pools and earn yield based on borrowing demand. On the other side, borrowers can access capital by locking collateral and maintaining clear loan-to-value limits. This structure aims to balance liquidity, risk, and incentives in a predictable way.

Development has progressed steadily, and the core lending logic, accounting systems, and risk controls are now finalized. As a result, Mutuum Finance is moving closer to its first live deployment phase.

Participation in the project has grown alongside development. Mutuum Finance has now raised around $19.45M, and the number of holders has climbed to approximately 18,650. These figures reflect sustained interest over time rather than a short spike, which is often viewed as a stronger signal in the DeFi crypto space.

Token Price Progress and Presale Momentum

The MUTM token has followed a phased pricing model since the presale began in early 2025. This structure gradually increases the token price as each stage fills, rewarding early participation while maintaining a clear path toward launch.

The current price of MUTM is $0.035. This represents a 250% increase from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. The project has already outlined an official launch price of $0.06, which places early participants in a strong relative position compared to later buyers.

Mutuum Finance is currently at the end of Phase 6, with over 99% of this stage allocated. With Phase 7 approaching, the next price step is expected to increase the token price by nearly 20%. Historically, these phase transitions have been accompanied by faster allocation as supply tightens.

To support ongoing engagement, the project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature adds competitive activity without changing the token’s core economics.

V1 Development and Roadmap Phase 2

The most significant recent development is Mutuum Finance reaching a V1 milestone. According to official updates , the protocol is preparing for a V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial version will include the core components of the system, such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and an automated liquidator bot.

ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Limiting the initial asset set allows the team to monitor performance, liquidity behavior, and risk parameters before expanding.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance is advancing through Roadmap Phase 2. This phase focuses on final testing, security validation, and preparing the protocol for broader exposure. In DeFi crypto projects, this stage often marks the transition from concept to execution.

Security and Infrastructure Readiness

Security plays a critical role for any lending protocol, and Mutuum Finance has taken multiple steps in this area. The project has achieved a 90/100 score on a CertiK token scan, which evaluates contract risks and known vulnerabilities.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of Mutuum’s lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase has been finalized and is currently under formal analysis. The project has stated that it will provide updates as the review progresses.

Mutuum Finance has also launched a $50k bug bounty program. This encourages external researchers to test the protocol and report issues before wider deployment. For many observers, this layered approach to security signals long-term intent rather than short-term speculation.

Why the Current Stage Matters

In the broader context of top crypto and DeFi crypto markets, projects often see the strongest shifts in attention when development readiness aligns with tightening supply. Mutuum Finance now sits at that intersection.

The infrastructure is largely complete. Security reviews are active. The token price has already adjusted upward through multiple phases. At the same time, presale allocation is nearing exhaustion, with less than 1% of Phase 6 supply remaining.

As Mutuum Finance approaches its V1 testnet and prepares for the next presale phase, the project is no longer operating in early obscurity. Funding levels, holder growth, and development milestones now provide a clearer picture of its trajectory.

Whether viewed as a top crypto to watch or simply as a new crypto progressing through its roadmap, MUTM’s current phase reflects a shift from building foundations to preparing for real usage.