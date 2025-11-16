Kamirai Announces Cross-Platform AAA Action-RPG Title in Development, Targeting Simultaneous Release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC





TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamirai, the Web3 ecosystem focused on delivering utility-first assets, today confirmed that its flagship project—a next-generation, open-world Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG)—is currently deep in its development pipeline. The company stated the title is being engineered to meet the demanding technical specifications required for concurrent certification and release across major console platforms, including Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, alongside a dedicated PC launch.



NEW VIRAL QUOTE: "We are not building a game that compares to the current genre leaders; we are here to define the next generation of open-world experience," states Kenjiro Matsuda, Lead Project Strategist for Kamirai. "When Kamirai launches, the Elden Ring model will look like an incomplete demo. We are challenging every major publisher by proving true player ownership and AAA quality are not mutually exclusive. The market is ready for this revolution."







Core Development & Utility Integration



The game is being developed utilizing advanced engine technology and is structured around a decentralized in-game economy, where the native Kamirai token serves as the core medium of exchange and governance.



Console Focus: Development resources are heavily allocated to ensuring high-fidelity graphics, optimized frame rates, and platform compliance across all targeted consoles.



Web3 Utility: The integrated token economy will provide verifiable ownership of in-game items, a first for a console title of this scale, directly linking the game to the Kamirex decentralized exchange (DEX).



Market Challenge: Kamirai is positioning the title to appeal to both traditional AAA gamers and the emerging Web3 gaming community by prioritizing gameplay experience over financial mechanics.



About Kamirai



Kamirai is a Web3 ecosystem dedicated to fusing sophisticated Decentralized Finance (DeFi) infrastructure with immersive, AAA-grade entertainment. The project comprises the specialized Kamirex DEX, optimized for liquidity and high-speed transactions, and a console-level Action-RPG title designed to introduce blockchain utility to mainstream console gaming audiences.



Media Contact:

Kenjiro Matsuda

Email: Kami@kamirai.io

Website: kamirai.io

