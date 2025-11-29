Kamirai Dismantles the "VC Model": Announces World’s First Sovereign-Grade Gaming Federation & Institutional DEX





TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamirai, the Web3 infrastructure project bridging high-frequency decentralized finance (DeFi) with console-grade entertainment, today announced the operational structuring of its "Dual-Engine Ecosystem." In a decisive break from industry norms, the project has confirmed its status as a 100% Community-Governed Protocol, rejecting traditional Venture Capital (VC) allocations to establish the first truly sovereign digital economy on the blockchain.

While the broader "GameFi" sector has struggled with unsustainable inflationary models and low-fidelity experiences, Kamirai has emerged as a Utility-First pioneer. By fusing a proprietary high-speed Decentralized Exchange (Kamirex) with a AAA Action-RPG built for PlayStation and Xbox architecture, Kamirai is engineering a closed-loop economy where value is generated by user activity, not speculative hype.

The "Dual-Engine" Architecture

The Kamirai ecosystem is anchored by two sophisticated pillars designed to capture liquidity and engagement simultaneously:

* Kamirex (The Financial Engine): A sovereign liquidity protocol engineered for the Asian markets. Unlike standard DEXs, Kamirex features institutional-grade order matching and deep liquidity pools, solving the fragmentation issues that plague cross-chain asset transfers.

* The Kamirai Federation (The Cultural Engine): A dark fantasy Action-RPG challenging the narrative depth and graphical fidelity of genre leaders like Elden Ring. Crucially, this is not a "crypto game"; it is a console-native experience where in-game assets are verified on-chain, granting players absolute property rights over their digital inventory.





A Pivot to Absolute Digital Sovereignty

"The era of the 'user-as-product' is ending," stated Renjiro Takashima, Lead Visionary of Kamirai. "We observed a market saturated with VC-controlled projects where the community is merely exit liquidity. Kamirai is the antithesis of this model. We are building a financial civilization where the gamers and the traders are the governors. We are not just launching a token; we are handing over the keys to a multi-billion dollar digital territory."

Strategic Market Positioning

Kamirai’s refusal of private equity funding positions it uniquely in the current regulatory climate. By eliminating centralized equity holders, the ecosystem avoids the "sell pressure" typical of VC-backed launches, aligning the project’s long-term incentives strictly with its active participants.

The project is currently finalizing technical certification for cross-platform integration, aiming to be the first Web3 protocol to seamlessly bridge the gap between console hardware and decentralized ledger settlement layers.

About Kamirai

Kamirai is a decentralized technology ecosystem based in Tokyo, Japan. It is dedicated to merging the liquidity of DeFi with the immersion of AAA gaming. The project operates under a strictly decentralized governance model, ensuring that the Kamirex exchange and the Kamirai gaming universe remain 100% community-owned and censorship-resistant.

Media Contact:

Office of Kenjiro Matsuda

Email: Kami@kamirai.io

Website: www.kamirai.io

Location: Tokyo, Japan

