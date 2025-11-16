2025 Illuminations of the Champs-Elysées - JCDecaux supports Swarovski in its partnership with the Comité Champs-Elysées

Paris, November 16th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux France is supporting Swarovski in its partnership with the Comité Champs-Elysées for the 2025 Illuminations.

Swarovski is supporting the Comité Champs-Elysées as the exclusive partner of Holiday Season illuminations of the most beautiful avenue in the world, whose godmother this year will be Léa SEYDOUX.

JCDecaux, which has been a partner of the Comité since 2014 to identify and activate the prestigious brands involved in the creation of the Illuminations, is collaborating with Swarovski, Master of Light since 1895, in this new magical operation on the most beautiful avenue in the world. Since Sunday, November 16, this activation has been shining all along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées: 400 illuminated trees and 200 kakemonos with the Swarovski logo dress the 2 kilometres separating the Arc de Triomphe from the Place de la Concorde. To extend the brilliance, JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising and street furniture company worldwide, proposed a large-scale media plan including posters on bus shelters and kiosks in the capital.

As part of this collaboration, an exclusive and unique pop-up store has opened its doors at 1 Place Charles de Gaulle, in front of the Arc de Triomphe. Accessible only during the Holiday Season Illuminations, from this Sunday until December 26, it offers visitors the opportunity to discover the collections of jewellery and interior decoration items of the Swarovski Maison.

This Sunday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m., the Illuminations of the Champs-Elysées kicked off, marking the beginning of the festive season in Paris. With Mr. Marc-Antoine JAMET, President of the Comité Champs-Elysées, the Mayor of Paris, Anne HIDALGO, Mrs. Myriam BATONI, Managing Director France-Benelux of Swarovski, two children made their dream come true when they flicked the switch, thanks to the association Les Petits Princes, accompanied by Léa SEYDOUX, godmother of the 2025 edition of the Illuminations. This edition has been reinvented, offering a show with a brand new "sound and light" experience, thanks to the integration of innovative LED technology, which can be monitored, programmed and dimmed. It has been designed by Blachère, managed by Thierry Reboul and illuminated by Thomas Dechandon, a great lighting designer who participated in the staging of Starmania, awarded two Molières in 2023.

As every year and for 7 weeks, from November 16, 2025 to January 5, 2026, the Illuminations of the Champs-Élysées will make the most beautiful avenue in the world shine, amazing Parisians and visitors from all over the world. In 2024, more than 150,000 people attended the inauguration of the Illuminations, between the Arc de Triomphe and the Obelisk of the Concorde. The same magic operated on December 31, when more than one million people gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the fireworks show.

Marc-Antoine Jamet, President of Comité Champs-Elysées, said: "There are events that Paris offers to France and to the whole world, traditions like the Oldies Holiday Display window of department stores, which create memories for generations and generations of children. These exceptional events can only take place on the "Most Beautiful Avenue in the World". This is the case with the Illuminations of the Champs-Élysées. This year, to preserve the magic, to magnify the event, we have transformed everything. New godmother, new technologies, new philosophy, new podium, new protocol. Loyal attendees, tourists, strollers or bystanders, undoubtedly, there will be many people to come and admire these new features. Let us reassure them. Yes, the event will worthily extend the Illuminations of previous years! Yes, with Léa Seydoux, we will find the glamour, the elegance, the magic that she brings to world cinema! Yes, with Thierry Reboul, Thomas Dechandon, Victor Le Masne, the first "sound and light" show in the history of the Champs-Elysées will live up to expectations. Yes, Charlotte Cardin's show, more flamboyant than ever, will score a try!

But behind a free show, you need a benefactor. He came to JCDecaux, our partner, and to the team of this beautiful French company that is accompanying us for the 12th consecutive year. Swarovski has decided to be that patron, that sponsor that makes everything possible and easy. We thank them for that. Their name along with ours will appear on all the posters and on all the kakemonos. For the one who, by cutting the crystal to perfection, is celebrating his 130th birthday this year, a special salute was needed. The Illuminations will therefore dangle the name in a gold loop every evening, while a Swarovski pop-up will be installed on one of the musoirs of the Place de l'Étoile. This had never been done previously for the Comité’s Illuminations. It is also a first! We look forward to seeing you there with JCDecaux, Havas and Blachère, solid partners, friendly partners of the Comité Champs-Élysées.”

Jean Muller, Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Development FLIB (France, Luxembourg, Israel and Belgium) at JCDecaux, said: " True to our mission to make the city more beautiful through our product and service innovation, in partnership with the Comité Champs-Elysées, which we thank for its trust, we are pleased to support Swarovski and to participate, alongside Blachère, to the lighting of "the most beautiful avenue in the world". The know-how and expertise of JCDecaux's teams, attentive to the expectations of its partners, led to design a project combining refinement, impact and responsible innovation, that will enhance the image of Swarovski in a unique way. The Illuminations will delight Parisians and visitors from all over the world, and, once again, make Paris shine more than ever during the Holiday Season. »

