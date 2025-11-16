INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Soleno Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative treatments for rare diseases.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On March 26, 2025, the FDA authorized Soleno’s VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) a once-daily oral tablet intended to treat hyperphagia in patients four years and older with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. In September 2025, Soleno told investors that the VYKAT™ XR, “launch has been going really well[],” and “definitely exceeded our expectations.”

However, on November 4, 2025, Soleno announced an 8% discontinuation rate caused by “non-serious adverse events,” and stated that a short-seller report from mid-August had delayed the drug’s rollout. Subsequently, Soleno’s stock price dropped $16.98 per share, over 26%, to close at $46.87 per share on November 5, 2025.

