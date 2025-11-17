Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: On November 20, QLGN, which is Strategically Invested in and Controlled by FFAI, will Begin Using its New Name, AIxCrypto, and will be Traded Under AIXC

Future FF and FX BEV vehicles equipped with NACS charge ports in North America, and other markets will gain access to 28,000+ Tesla Superchargers, providing more infrastructure convenience for future drivers.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





“Welcome to the 29th issue of the Weekly Report. Let me start this week’s update with three big news items:

On November 12, QLGN, which is strategically invested in and controlled by FFAI, held its stockholders meeting. All proposals were approved with strong support. FFAI will become the majority and controlling stockholder of QLGN, with an initial direct ownership of about 55%. Including related parties Jerry Wang and myself, the ownership is about 63% in total. FFAI will also hold a majority of board seats.



On November 20, 2025, QLGN will begin using its new name, AIxCrypto. Its stock ticker will be changed to AIXC. The company will host a renaming and strategy launch event at Nasdaq exchange. It will also announce the full board list. I believe these two major developments mark the completion of our mutually empowering Dual Flywheel structure with two listed companies. AIXC may also bring meaningful empowerment and important strategic value back to FFAI. QLGN will share more details at the event on the 20th. I welcome everyone to follow the update.



FF and FX are adopting the North American Charging System (NACS) for its future models. Future FF and FX vehicles — including the planned BEV version of the Super One — will get, under license from Tesla, direct access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. This greatly expands infrastructure availability for our users, meaning expanded driving coverage.





Moving on to EAI Flywheel progress this week, starting with S1 User Ecosystem:

The FX Super One B2B sales momentum continues to build. FX signed a non-binding non-refundable pre-order agreement for 100 units of Super One with the California Hanlin Entrepreneurs Association and has already received the $10,000 non-refundable deposit. Once again, we are demonstrating strong recognition from business leaders and high-net-worth user groups. Both parties intend to deepen collaboration in user acquisition and community co-creation.

Moving on to S4, Product Execution & Delivery

The first batch of complete FX Super One parts has departed the Port of Shanghai. The shipment is now expected to arrive at the Port of Long Beach around the end of November. After completing customs clearance and related procedures, the parts will be delivered to the Hanford plant. This will mark the official start of the pre-production trial-build phase, with the goal of achieving the first pre-production vehicle off the line by the end of this year.

On S5 Capital and Finance

This week, FF held its Q3 earnings call. Some investors raised questions about the size of the loss in the third quarter. I would like to provide a brief explanation here. We took a conservative one-time realignment of asset values based on updated operational plans, as we shift from FF 91 program activities toward reorganization and retooling in preparation for an upgrade to FF 92 and the commercial production of the FX Super One. The impairment amount was about $138 million, which accounted for roughly 67% of the total loss of a little over $206 million dollars. Excluding this one-time factor, the operating loss was $68 million.

More importantly, FF achieved financing inflow greater than operating outflow for the sixth consecutive quarter. Our cash balance ended the third quarter at the highest quarter-end level in nearly two years, reflecting our strong capital efficiency.

Going to S6 Middle East

We plan to deliver the FX Super One on November 27 to its first global owner, Co-Creation Officer, and soccer legend Andrés Iniesta. This will officially open the EAI MPV era and bring it to the UAE market.



Now, on issues, reflections, and solutions over the week

This Q3 report is our first time preparing consolidated financial statements for two public companies. The overall workload and complexity increased a lot, and FF’s filing must follow QLGN’s filing, which caused a slight delay in our disclosure schedule. There are also ongoing valuation procedures related to that acquisition and tangible assets. We expect to file our Form 10-Q within the required compliance window, and no later than November 19.

This also shows that we need more talents who have worked in the finance and internal control functions of multi-entity listed groups. I would like to take this opportunity to invite finance professionals who have worked in large corporate groups and cross-border listed companies to join us and contribute to enhancing our financial reporting and governance standards.

Our plans next week

FF and FX will take part in the Los Angeles Auto Show starting next week. Over the next two weekends, from Friday to Sunday, we welcome everyone to visit us at the LA Convention Center and experience the First Class EAI-MPV. Stay tuned and see you in New York.”



ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

