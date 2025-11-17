TGS Announces Pelotas Norte Phase I Multi-client Survey Offshore Brazil

OSLO, Norway (17 November 2025) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce Pelotas Norte Phase I multi-client 3D survey in the Pelotas Basin, offshore southern Brazil. Phase I will encompass approximately 14,800 square kilometers across 21 exploration blocks, the majority of which lie in un-held acreage expected to be included in upcoming bid rounds.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey later in Q4, with project duration running into Q3 2026. The vessel is utilizing TGS GeoStreamer® technology, delivering high-resolution 3D seismic data delivery. The project is supported by industry funding.

The Pelotas Basin features early basin carbonates and passive margin clastic sequences, including three organic-rich intervals of Albian, Turonian and Paleocene ages. The basin attracts significant industry interest driven by its geological similarities to the conjugate margin and the proven hydrocarbon systems of West Africa.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “Exploration activity in the Pelotas Norte Basin is accelerating, with several major oil companies increasing their presence and commitment to the area. The Pelotas Norte Phase I multi-client survey significantly expands our seismic coverage. By leveraging our advanced acquisition capabilities and imaging expertise this survey will help our clients to better understand the basin’s geological structures and derisk future exploration activities. Following the announcement of two large multi-client surveys in the Equatorial Margin earlier in Q3, the addition of Pelotas Norte Phase I brings the number of Ramform Titan-class vessels working offshore Brazil to three for the remainder of this year and well into next.”

