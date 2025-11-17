Amundi: Continuation of the long-term partnership with Societe Generale

Amundi today announces an agreement in principle with Societe Generale regarding the renewal of their long-term partnership in the areas of investment solutions distribution and securities services.

The new five-year long partnership agreement will come into effect once the contractual documentation has been finalized and remains subject to obtaining any required regulatory approvals.

Under distribution agreements initiated in 2010, Amundi is the primary provider of savings and investment solutions for Societe Generale’s retail banking and insurance networks. Societe Generale Securities Services is meanwhile one of Amundi’s primary providers for securities services.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.3 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 30/09/2025

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

