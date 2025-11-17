LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 8,743 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 467.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 483.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 471.028594

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,318,959 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,611,471 have voting rights and 1,736,332 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 8,743 471.028594

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 180 483.00 08:00:03 LSE 378 477.50 08:01:45 LSE 206 473.50 08:02:48 LSE 292 471.50 08:29:33 LSE 284 473.00 08:51:54 LSE 296 473.50 09:00:16 LSE 188 472.50 09:19:49 LSE 219 472.00 09:19:51 LSE 53 472.00 09:19:51 LSE 231 469.00 09:56:16 LSE 279 470.00 10:16:23 LSE 108 470.00 10:16:23 LSE 196 470.00 10:29:26 LSE 180 470.00 10:54:25 LSE 225 470.00 11:04:44 LSE 464 470.00 11:13:09 LSE 159 470.00 11:13:10 LSE 180 470.00 11:13:31 LSE 183 470.00 11:17:22 LSE 239 470.00 11:46:48 LSE 195 470.00 11:47:37 LSE 243 470.00 11:50:09 LSE 185 468.00 12:42:41 LSE 180 468.00 13:32:07 LSE 364 469.50 13:54:46 LSE 190 469.00 14:00:31 LSE 297 467.00 14:33:46 LSE 190 471.50 14:50:44 LSE 254 471.50 14:50:44 LSE 180 471.50 15:03:38 LSE 182 470.50 15:06:43 LSE 180 469.50 15:23:29 LSE 484 470.50 15:44:16 LSE 191 470.50 15:44:16 LSE 525 471.00 15:50:42 LSE 363 470.50 15:50:43 LSE

