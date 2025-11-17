Clue Expands Wearable Integrations with Withings, Ultrahuman, WHOOP, Huawei, Polar, Fitbit, Noise and Luna, Unlocking Deeper Insights into Women’s Health

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue , the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker trusted by over 100 million worldwide, has today announced expanded integrations with leading wearable partners Withings , Ultrahuman , WHOOP, Huawei , Polar , Fitbit , Luna and Noise - giving women and people with cycles access to a richer picture of their health. These new partnerships follow Clue’s existing relationship with ŌURA , which has been in place in 2023, and are part of the brand’s continued mission to help women better understand their bodies.

With wearable devices and fitness trackers having taken off in recent years, Clue’s data highlights just how strong the demand is for this kind of experience: more than 60% of respondents use or would use a wearable device primarily for monitoring their health or physical activity, and almost 40% of respondents would be interested in monitoring their menstrual cycle with a wearable to discover cycle patterns and understand their body better. With more than 80% of respondents wearing their device every day, and body temperature and sleep amongst the most valued biometrics, Clue’s new integrations take wearables one step further, connecting daily health data with menstrual and hormonal patterns.

How it works

The new integrations will see the addition of sleep duration and temperature tracking included within the context of other cycle data, allowing Clue members to gain deeper insight into their wellbeing via three key steps:

Continuous tracking: Wearables record skin temperature and sleep duration passively in the background.

Wearables record skin temperature and sleep duration passively in the background. Smart sync: Data is securely transferred and displayed in Clue, alongside self-tracked symptoms and cycle information.

Data is securely transferred and displayed in Clue, alongside self-tracked symptoms and cycle information. Contextual insights: By combining wearable data with Clue tracking, members can see patterns that may relate to their menstrual cycle, perimenopause, or other phases of life.



Members will be able to identify how sleep and temperature change in different phases of their cycle so they can make correlations between things like temperature trends and ovulation, sleep and energy levels or sleep and mood. These combined insights provide women with a broader picture of their health, allowing them to spot changes, monitor health goals, and adapt routines in ways that feel aligned with their bodies.

“Our mission at Clue is to help women and people with cycles understand their bodies and take control of their health,” said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. “We know the appetite for cycle-aware wearables is growing quickly, and expanding our partner ecosystem is not only good for our members — it’s fueling Clue’s growth as the most trusted platform for women’s health data globally. With this suite of new partners, we’re building a connected experience that gives women more choice and agency than ever before.”

To make these integrations widely available, Clue and its partners are offering exclusive bundles and discounts:

Live now

Withings Temperature¹ & sleep duration tracking² Clue Plus x Withings bundle available on the Withings site, including an annual Clue Plus subscription with every ScanWatch 2 purchase (US price: $379.95, EU price: 359.90 euros, UK price: 319.95 GBP) Clue Plus members get 10% off all Withings devices via Clue Perks

Ultrahuman Temperature & sleep duration tracking 10% off Ultrahuman Ring for Clue Plus members Bundled Ultrahuman Ring + Clue Plus annual subscription ($9.99, normally $39.99)

WHOOP Temperature & sleep duration tracking Three months free Clue Plus via the Whoop app Clue Plus subscribers get $30 Off WHOOP Peak or Life Membership

Polar Temperature & sleep duration tracking Three months free Clue Plus, included with new purchase of Polar devices Clue Plus subscribers get 15% off select Polar devices via Clue Perks

Fitbit Temperature & sleep duration tracking Three months free Clue Plus, offered to Fitbit Premium users starting in US, CA, UK, and AU

Luna Temperature & sleep duration tracking Clue Plus members get 15% off all Luna devices via Clue Perks Three months free Clue Plus for all Luna users





Coming soon

Huawei Temperature & sleep duration tracking Three months free Clue Plus, included with new purchase of Huawei Watch GT 6 Series and Ultimate 2

Noise (available from Q1 2026) Temperature & sleep duration tracking Three months free Clue Plus via the Noise Fitness app



Alexi Coffey, VP of Product at WHOOP, commented: “We’re proud to partner with Clue to help women better understand their health across every stage of life. Building on the existing WHOOP Menstrual Cycle Insights and WHOOP Advanced Labs experiences, this collaboration creates a more complete picture of women’s health — connecting recovery, sleep, and hormonal patterns to small daily choices that shape long-term wellbeing for women.”

“This collaboration is about providing women with choice and confidence in their health journey,” added Kate Davies, VP Medical, Women’s Health & Longevity at Ultrahuman. “By combining the biomarker insights of the Ring AIR with Clue Plus, we are enabling seamless, cycle-aware health tracking that helps women reflect on their bodies with greater ease.”

All wearable and app integrations are exclusively for Clue Plus subscribers and work with any of Clue’s tracking modes: Clue Period Tracking, Clue Conceive, Clue Pregnancy, Clue Perimenopause, and Clue Tracking (without periods). To learn more about Clue and access evidence-based women’s health education, visit helloclue.com .

About the Consumer Survey

Data in this release comes from an anonymous and aggregated survey of 1,382 Clue members. Responses were self-reported and collected via the Clue app.

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns.

Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive, track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide.

Join the movement that’s changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free , today.

Responsible use & disclaimer

Clue Plus + wearables integration is designed to support self-awareness, not replace medical care.

Data from wearable devices does not equal or replace a medical diagnosis.

Temperature and sleep patterns can be influenced by many factors beyond the menstrual cycle.

Temperature data from wearable devices cannot be used as a method of contraception.

Always consult a healthcare professional for questions about contraception, fertility, perimenopause, or other medical concerns.



¹Skin temperature measurements can only be synced with the Clue app via Withings BeamO and Thermo.

²Sleep duration measurements can only be synced with the Clue app via Withings ScanWatch 2, ScanWatch Light, ScanWatch Nova, and ScanWatch Nova Brilliant.

