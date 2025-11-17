Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $18.8 Million Raised Ahead of V1 Launch as Phase 6 Nears 95% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum is building around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the project edges closer to its V1 launch on the Sepolia testnet. Interest has been rising for months, and recent progress signals that this new crypto may become one of the most talked-about DeFi launches of 2025. While details of the presale stages are drawing plenty of attention, the bigger story is how quickly demand is increasing as the project moves toward its next major development milestone.





What the Project Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built for efficiency, transparency, and user control. The team is designing a system where users can lend digital assets to earn yields or borrow against their portfolios through automated smart contracts. The protocol blends two lending markets: a Peer-to-Contract liquidity pool for assets like ETH and USDT, and a Peer-to-Peer isolated marketplace for more specialized assets, creating a structure aimed at improving capital efficiency across DeFi crypto markets.

The strong engagement around the project reflects growing interest in these types of lending platforms. So far, Mutuum Finance has already raised $18.8 million and built a community of more than 18,000 holders, showing early market belief in its upcoming features and roadmap. This level of traction has helped position MUTM as one of the top crypto contenders among 2025 presale projects.

Price Growth, Phases and Daily Activity

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, which is now nearly 95% allocated. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, meaning the token has climbed 250% from its first stage to its current level. This steady rise reflects consistent demand across each phase, with investors aware that once a stage sells out, the next price increase is locked in.

Mutuum Finance also introduced a 24-hour leaderboard element. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM, creating constant activity and encouraging users to stay engaged. This public and transparent mechanic adds a competitive layer to the presale while also helping maintain steady inflows. These signals suggest the project has sustained interest from buyers who view MUTM as one of the new cryptocurrency opportunities with room for further growth before launch.





Token Allocation Structure and Growing Distribution

So far, more than 800 million MUTM tokens have been sold during the presale. Mutuum Finance plans a total token supply of 4 billion, with 45.5% allocated to the presale. This sizable allocation ensures early-stage buyers hold a meaningful portion of the supply ahead of exchange listings.

Another development that strengthened participation is the new MUTM payment option, allowing direct card purchases during the presale with no buying limits. For many users, this made acquiring MUTM faster and more convenient, widening accessibility for newcomers entering the DeFi crypto sector.

As Phase 6 approaches full allocation, investors have taken note that those who entered during Phase 1 at $0.01 are positioned for potential 500% MUTM appreciation by the time the official $0.06 launch price arrives. Early investor sentiment indicates that demand may increase even further as the presale nears its later stages.

V1 Testnet Release and Phase 2 Roadmap

One of the strongest reasons the presale has accelerated is the anticipation of the upcoming V1 release. According to the project's official X announcement , the Mutuum Finance V1 protocol is set to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

This version will introduce several core components. It will include a Liquidity Pool where users can supply assets, along with mtTokens that act as interest-earning receipt tokens. Borrowers will interact with a new Debt Token model, and a Liquidator Bot will help keep the system stable during fast market moves. The first supported assets in V1 will be ETH and USDT, chosen for their strong liquidity and reliable price behavior.

The release of these features shows that Mutuum Finance is moving from planning to actual delivery. This shift is important because it allows the community to test real functions instead of waiting for future promises. Many users see this stage as the point where strong DeFi projects begin to gain wider attention, since hands-on access often builds confidence faster than announcements alone.

The V1 rollout is part of Mutuum Finance’s structured roadmap. Phase 2 of the roadmap focuses heavily on smart-contract development, interface improvements, and risk-parameter optimization. These steps are critical to preparing the platform for broader adoption, exchange listings, and eventual mainnet launch.

FOMO is also increasing because many investors expect that launching MUTM alongside a working beta will improve its chances of listing on major exchanges. Listing on high-visibility platforms tends to draw new users, which naturally increases liquidity and interest around any new crypto asset. Early investor sentiment indicates that this could push demand higher shortly after launch, especially with the buy-and-redistribute mechanism playing an important long-term role.

Under this mechanism, MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. Some analysts believe this structure could help support MUTM’s market strength over time, as it ties buying activity directly to protocol revenue.

Mutuum Finance has entered a decisive stage. With Phase 6 nearly 95% allocated, $18.8 million raised, V1 preparing for testnet deployment, and over 18,000 holders, the project is showing strong early traction. Its blend of active presale participation, daily leaderboard rewards, expanding token distribution, and upcoming product launch places MUTM among the top crypto presale stories heading into 2025. As more users notice its progress and the presale edges closer to its final stages, interest surrounding this new crypto is set to intensify even further.