Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Climbs 300% From $0.01 to $0.04 as Investor Demand Accelerates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a DeFi project working on a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, is continuing its presale through a phased pricing structure that has moved the token from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7, marking a 300% increase from the starting level. Each phase sets a fixed price before progressing to the next tier, a format intended to distribute the presale allocation gradually rather than releasing supply at a single valuation, and the step-by-step increases reflect ongoing participation as the project shares protocol progress updates.

Presale pricing moves through structured phases

Mutuum Finance’s presale started at $0.01 and progressed upward in scheduled tiers. Phase 7 currently prices MUTM at $0.04, following the conclusion of Phase 6, where the token was priced at $0.035. Under the presale structure, the price steps higher as phases advance toward the stated launch price.

The project has stated a planned launch price of $0.06, which places Phase 1 participants at a potential 500% increase by launch compared to their original $0.01 entry level. For current Phase 7 participants, the difference between $0.04 and $0.06 represents the remaining price gap before public trading begins under the project’s disclosed launch valuation.

This phased pricing system is a common presale method for early-stage crypto projects. It provides predictable pricing within each phase and creates a clear timeline of price increases, which can encourage earlier participation as later phases tend to carry higher entry levels.

Alongside the price increase, Mutuum Finance has reported strong presale participation. According to disclosed figures, the project has raised over $19.5 million and attracted more than 18,600 token holders during the presale period. These metrics reflect both total capital raised and the breadth of distribution across participating wallets.

Mutuum Finance has allocated 1.82 billion tokens to the presale. The project has reported that more than 820 million tokens have already been sold, placing distribution near half of the presale supply. As tokens continue to be purchased, the remaining supply available at current phase pricing narrows, and later phases are expected to reflect further incremental price adjustments.

Current phase details

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of the presale, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The stated launch price remains $0.06. The project has continued to emphasize that presale pricing is fixed only during the fundraising period, and that public market pricing will be determined through trading activity once the token becomes broadly available.

As part of community participation efforts, Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway , structured around multiple winners, with individual allocations reaching up to $10,000 worth of MUTM. The project has presented this as an engagement campaign alongside the presale timeline.

News and development updates alongside the presale

While the presale has been the primary focus of current participation metrics, Mutuum Finance has also released development updates tied to the protocol’s readiness. The team has confirmed that the Halborn audit covering the protocol’s lending and borrowing smart contracts has been fully completed. The project has also referenced the completion of a CertiK audit with a high score as part of its security preparation.

Mutuum Finance has stated that it is preparing to launch V1 of the protocol on the Sepolia testnet, and that the official launch date is expected to be announced soon. The V1 testnet release is expected to allow users to interact with the platform’s core functions in a testing environment.

The project has outlined that the initial protocol release will include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator system, with ETH and USDT expected as the initial assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

Mutuum Finance’s presale has advanced from $0.01 to $0.04 through phased pricing, marking a 300% increase from its initial entry level and reflecting continued participation across successive stages. With approximately $19.5 million raised, more than 18,600 holders, and close to half of the presale allocation already distributed, the project continues to progress through its fundraising timeline while reporting additional development milestones.