DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Roadmap Phase 2 as V1 Protocol Development Continues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new developing DeFi crypto project, says it is progressing through its roadmap as it continues development of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The team frames the current period as part of Roadmap Phase 2, with work focused on preparing the protocol for a Sepolia testnet release before moving toward mainnet.



Mutuum Finance has also shared ongoing updates about its security process, token presale progress, and longer-term plans, including an overcollateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 fee optimizations. The project positions itself as a new crypto initiative focused on building a structured lending product rather than a single-purpose token utility.

Roadmap Context and Phase 2 Focus

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is organized into phases, and the project says it has moved forward within Phase 2 while V1 development continues. The team describes this stage as one where core protocol features are being finalized and tested in preparation for a broader release.

V1 is expected to launch first on Sepolia testnet. Mutuum Finance has stated that it is preparing the V1 release for Sepolia, then finalizing for mainnet, with launch timing described as coming shortly. The planned V1 includes core components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. Mutuum Finance has indicated that initial assets supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral will include ETH and USDT.

These elements reflect the project’s emphasis on setting up basic lending infrastructure before expanding to additional assets and features. For DeFi lending systems, early versions often prioritize stable initial parameters and limited asset support to reduce complexity during testing.

What Mutuum Finance is building

Mutuum Finance is developing a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol that aims to let users supply assets to earn yield and allow borrowers to take loans against overcollateralized positions. The project highlights a dual market structure.

One market is pool-based lending, often described as peer-to-contract. In this design, users supply assets into shared pools, and borrowers draw liquidity from those pools. Borrowing rates are derived from utilization, meaning how much of the pool’s liquidity is currently borrowed. When utilization is low, rates tend to remain lower. When utilization rises and liquidity becomes scarcer, rates increase to encourage repayments and attract additional deposits.

For example, with a 75% loan-to-value rule on lower-volatility assets, a user depositing $1,000 worth of collateral could borrow up to $750 worth of another supported asset, with liquidation risk increasing as the position approaches the liquidation threshold.

Mutuum Finance also describes a peer-to-peer market path. In this structure, borrowers and lenders can match directly under agreed terms. The project presents this as a way to offer flexibility beyond pool rates, particularly when users want clearer conditions or when pools do not match specific loan preferences.

mtTokens and Token-Linked Mechanics

A core accounting element of the system is mtTokens. When users supply assets into lending pools, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position. Over time, mtTokens are designed to reflect accrued interest from borrowers, which can increase the redemption value of the deposit position.

Mutuum Finance also describes a token-linked distribution system that it refers to as buy-and-distribute. Under this model, MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. The project frames this as a way to link protocol activity to token distribution, since the buying activity is tied to protocol revenue.

Mutuum Finance has also discussed broader risk controls and protocol parameters that typically appear in lending systems. These include loan-to-value limits, liquidation thresholds, liquidation incentives for liquidators, and deposit and borrow caps. The aim of these controls is to manage risk exposure per asset and protect the protocol during periods of market volatility.

Presale status and participation figures

Mutuum Finance is also running a token sale, with MUTM priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The project states that the presale started in early 2025 and that the token price has increased from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in the current phase, reflecting a 300% rise across stages.

Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised, approximately 18,700 holders, and around 822M tokens sold to date. Mutuum Finance additionally runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, and it indicates that card payments are available, which can lower friction for some participants.

Mutuum Finance says its near-term focus remains on V1 delivery, beginning with a Sepolia testnet release and moving toward mainnet. The project has also outlined additional protocol layers such as an overcollateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 cost optimizations, while emphasizing security reviews and risk controls as part of its development process.

As a new crypto and DeFi crypto project, Mutuum Finance is positioning its roadmap around shipping a functional lending system first, then expanding features and supported assets over time.