New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 7 Growth and Core Protocol Development

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, says its token sale has reached Phase 7 while development continues on its core lending and borrowing protocol. The team describes Phase 7 as another step in a staged sale process that has moved the token price higher over time and expanded the project’s holder base.





Alongside the Phase 7 update, Mutuum Finance has reiterated its plans for a V1 release on Sepolia testnet before moving toward mainnet. The project also continues to highlight core components of the protocol, including its liquidity pool system, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator framework.

Phase 7 Status and The Staged Sale Structure

Mutuum Finance states that MUTM is priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The token sale is structured in fixed stages. Each stage has its own price and a set allocation. As one stage sells out, the next stage begins at a higher price.

The staged setup creates a clear progression rather than a single fixed entry point. Since the sale began in early 2025, the token price has moved from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7. This is a 300% increase from the first stage to the current one. Mutuum Finance also references an official launch price of $0.06, which it uses as a pricing benchmark for the token after the sale period.

Phase 7 accounts for over 2% of the overall token allocation, and the team has not described it as the final stage. That detail matters because later stages often feel more competitive for a simple reason: early allocations are already distributed, while new buyers enter at higher price points with fewer tokens per dollar.

Participation figures the project highlights

Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised to date and around 18,700 holders. It also says approximately 822M tokens have been sold so far. Together, these figures point to a sale that has built depth over time, with a broad holder base rather than a narrow cluster of buyers.

The project lists a total supply of 4B MUTM. The presale allocation is 45.5% of supply, which equals about 1.82B tokens. With around 822M already sold, a large portion of the presale allocation is now in circulation.

This matters for two reasons. First, later-stage demand tends to feel tighter when more tokens are already distributed and fewer remain under the same sale allocation. Second, stage-based pricing means the entry point keeps shifting upward. As phases progress, new participants get fewer tokens per dollar, which can increase competition in later stages.

Mutuum Finance frames the holder count and steady funding pace as signs of ongoing absorption rather than a single short spike. In late phases, that kind of sustained participation often draws more attention, because it suggests the sale is moving on consistent demand while the project pushes toward its next development milestones.





Core Protocol Development

While discussing Phase 7, Mutuum Finance has also emphasized that the token sale is taking place alongside protocol development. The project describes itself as building a non custodial lending and borrowing system, where users can supply assets to earn yield and borrowers can take over collateralized loans.

Mutuum Finance says its first major release is V1, which it is preparing for Sepolia testnet before moving toward mainnet. The project’s official updates describe the V1 timing as “coming shortly,” with work focused on preparing the testnet version and then finalizing for mainnet.

The project lists several V1 components it expects to ship as part of the initial version. These include Liquidity Pool infrastructure for deposits and borrowing, mtTokens that represent deposit positions, Debt Tokens used to track borrow positions, and an automated Liquidator Bot system designed to support liquidations when positions become unsafe.

Mutuum Finance also states that the initial assets planned for lending, borrowing, and collateral include ETH and USDT. The project frames this limited starting set as a way to simplify early rollout and testing before expanding asset support.

Security and Project Safeguards

Mutuum Finance has also highlighted security-related items during its Phase 7 updates. The project says Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. Mutuum Finance also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100.

For investor trust in a developing protocol, this is crucial because lending systems handle collateral, interest accounting, and liquidations, where small code issues can have outsized impact once liquidity grows. Independent review and visible scoring help reduce uncertainty around launch readiness and can make the project easier to trust as it moves closer to V1 deployment.

Mutuum Finance has also discussed its oracle direction at a high level. It anticipates using Chainlink-style price feeds and includes the idea of fallback sources. Accurate pricing is critical for overcollateralized lending, since liquidations and risk limits depend on timely market data.

Sale Activity and Attention Signals

Mutuum Finance has promoted several activity features that keep attention on the sale while development continues. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. It also indicates that card payments are available, which can simplify participation for some buyers compared to on-chain swaps alone.

Mutuum Finance’s Phase 7 update combines two threads: a token sale that has moved through multiple pricing steps, and a core DeFi crypto protocol that is being prepared for a V1 testnet release. The project reports $19.6M raised, around 18,700 holders, and roughly 822M tokens sold, with MUTM currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance continues to describe V1 as a near-term milestone on Sepolia testnet, with ETH and USDT planned as the first supported assets and a set of core lending components intended to form the base of the protocol.