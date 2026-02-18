Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Key Roadmap Milestones Ahead as Phase 7 is Accelerating

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving into a high-execution phase as the protocol successfully transitions from initial design to active technical testing. This progress follows the completion of a full manual security audit by Halborn, which verified the integrity of the protocol’s lending and borrowing smart contracts. With this security foundation in place, the team has activated the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, allowing the community to interact with the core engine in a live environment.





MUTM Allocation and Funding Milestones

The structured distribution of the MUTM token is currently in Phase 7, and the pace of allocation is accelerating. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $20.58 million in funding, supported by a diverse global base of over 19,000 individual holders. This level of participation is driving a rapid consumption of the available supply.

The tokenomics of the project are built on a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant portion—45.5% (1.82 billion tokens)—has been reserved specifically for the presale to ensure a wide distribution. Current data shows that over 845 million tokens have already been secured by participants, meaning the presale is quickly approaching its halfway point.

The distribution follows a pre-set pricing ladder designed to reward early entry. The presale began in Phase 1 at $0.01, and MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The project has also confirmed a launch price of $0.06.

Because the price increases automatically as each phase sells out, the current $0.04 level represents the final opportunity to secure tokens at 50% discount. Once Phase 7 reaches its cap, the price will transition to $0.045 in Phase 8, narrowing the gap toward the confirmed launch valuation.

V1 Protocol Just Launched

The development team has officially reached a critical turning point in the project’s timeline with the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This release represents the transition from theoretical design to a functional, live environment where the core smart contracts can be tested under real-world conditions.

By choosing the Sepolia network, Mutuum Finance provides a risk-free sandbox for users and developers to interact with the platform’s lending and borrowing engines using testnet tokens. This phase is essential for stress-testing the protocol's logic and gathering performance data before moving to the Ethereum mainnet.





The initial testnet version includes several core components that define the Mutuum ecosystem. Users can now explore decentralized liquidity pools for major digital assets such as ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. The V1 launch also introduces the mtToken issuance system, allowing lenders to see how their supplied assets generate yield through interest-bearing receipts.

On the borrowing side, the platform has deployed its debt-tracking infrastructure and a functional Health Factor metric to monitor loan safety. Furthermore, the built-in Automated Liquidator Bot is active, demonstrating how the protocol maintains stability and protects lenders by managing under-collateralized positions automatically.

Whale Activity and Participation Incentives

Recent on-chain records show a sharp increase in high-value transactions, with "whales" contributing amounts exceeding $100,000 in single blocks. These large-scale participants are frequently competing on the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens.

The combination of a tightening token supply, a 300% price growth already achieved since Phase 1, and the proximity to the $0.06 launch price has created a high-demand environment. With the V1 testnet now live and providing proof of concept for the protocol’s dual-market lending architecture, the focus is now shifting toward the final phases of distribution ahead of the planned mainnet transition.