Mutuum Finance Progress Report: Phase 7 is Advancing as MUTM Grows 300% Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 market cycle is rewarding innovation over hype, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the charge with significant technical and financial momentum. Since its debut in early 2025, the project has achieved a remarkable 300% growth, climbing from its initial $0.01 valuation to its current Phase 7 price of $0.04. With over $20.5 million raised and the V1 protocol now live on the Sepolia testnet, Mutuum Finance is proving that its decentralized ecosystem is ready for prime time.





Introducing Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional, non-custodial hub for decentralized lending and borrowing. Its core mission is to solve the capital efficiency problems found in traditional finance by removing middlemen.

The protocol uses smart contracts to allow users to access liquidity without selling their assets, ensuring they keep full control of their funds at all times. The system is designed around a dual-market architecture :

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This model uses pooled liquidity, allowing users to supply assets like ETH or USDT to earn passive yield.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This model allows for direct agreements between individuals, offering flexibility for high-volatility assets that may not fit into standard pools.





The market has responded to this vision with incredible force. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $20.5 million in funding. This massive financial backing is supported by a rapidly expanding community of over 19,000 individual holders, providing a stable and decentralized foundation as the protocol moves toward its full market debut.

The Road to a 300% Surge

The MUTM token distribution is currently in Phase 7, a stage that represents a significant milestone in the project's roadmap. The token is priced at $0.04, which reflects a carefully structured growth path. The presale originally started in early 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01 per token. This means that for participants who joined during the first phase, the token has already surged by 300%.

The distribution model is designed to reward early supporters through 10 distinct phases, with exactly 45.5% of the total supply allocated for this period. To maintain active engagement, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every single day, the top daily contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive element has helped maintain consistent demand as the project nears its confirmed launch price of $0.06.





Scarcity and Accessibility

The supply dynamics of this defi crypto are built for long-term sustainability. The total supply is fixed at 4 billion tokens. With 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) reserved for the presale, the majority of the network's power is placed directly in the hands of the community.

Reports indicate that over 845 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly 50% of the entire presale allocation has been absorbed by the market. As these tokens disappear from the available pool, the remaining supply for Phase 7 is shrinking fast.

To make participation as easy as possible, the project supports direct MUTM payment via credit and debit cards. This removes the need for complex exchange steps, allowing anyone to secure their position in what is becoming a top crypto opportunity for 2026.

Protocol Activation and Urgency

The biggest catalyst for the recent rush is the transition into Roadmap Phase 2. The team has officially activated the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, providing a functional version of the lending engine where users can test core features in a risk-free environment.

In this test environment, participants can supply major assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK to see exactly how liquidity pools function in a live setting. As users interact with the system, they can mint mtTokens, which serve as interest-bearing receipts that grow in value as yield accrues over time.

Additionally, the platform allows users to observe the automated liquidator bot in action, demonstrating how the protocol actively manages risk to protect its solvency. This hands-on experience gives the community a transparent look at the technical maturity of the project before it moves to the mainnet.

This shift from a new crypto promise to a working financial tool has triggered a massive wave of urgency. Seeing the engine run in real-time has led to single "whale" entries exceeding $115,000. With Phase 7 selling out much faster than previous stages, the window to enter before the next crypto price jump to $0.045 is closing rapidly.