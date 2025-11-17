Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 10 November 2025 – 14 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 46:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|32,540,521
|16.84
|547,927,141
|10 November 2025
|160,000
|18.05
|2,888,000
|11 November 2025
|150,000
|18.23
|2,734,500
|12 November 2025
|150,000
|18.14
|2,721,000
|13 November 2025
|170,000
|18.23
|3,099,100
|14 November 2025
|160,000
|18.10
|2,896,000
|Total, week number 46
|790,000
|18.15
|14,338,600
|Accumulated under the program
|33,330,521
|16.87
|562,265,741
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 37,576,217 own shares corresponding to 2.59 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
