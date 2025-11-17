Zelluna ASA: New share capital registered

Oslo, Norway, 17 November, 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 3 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 5,500,000 new shares (the "Private Placement"), divided on a first tranche of 3,729,774 new shares ("Tranche 1") and a second tranche of 1,770,226 new shares, and the allocation of 315,639 new shares in the retail offering carried out via the PrimaryBid platform (the "Retail Offering").

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the in total 4,045,413 new shares in Tranche 1 and the Retail Offering has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 24,499,575 divided into 24,499,575 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with the precision targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies, particularly in solid tumours. Zelluna’s proprietary manufacturing process enables scalable, cost-effective production of TCR-NK cell therapies, with potential for broad patient accessibility. The company’s lead program, ZI-MA4-1, targets the MAGE-A4 tumour antigen and is expected to enter clinical trials in 2026. Zelluna is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.