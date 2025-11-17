A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 to 14 November, 2025:

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 134,450   1,648,398,804
10 November 2025 665 12,802.1654 8,513,440
11 November 2025 700 12,868.2286 9,007,760
12 November 2025 700 12,750.2714 8,925,190
13 November 2025 800 12,431.3500 9,945,080
14 November 2025 750 12,485.4667 9,364,100
Total 10-14 November 2025 3,615   45,755,570
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 47,596   626,089,284
Accumulated under the program 138,065   1,694,154,374
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 761,672   9,436,057,884
10 November 2025 3,332 12,772.8091 42,559,000
11 November 2025 3,508 12,842.3119 45,050,830
12 November 2025 3,508 12,691.2586 44,520,935
13 November 2025 4,008 12,356.7390 49,525,810
14 November 2025 3,758 12,442.0370 46,757,175
Total 10-14 November 2025 18,114   228,413,750
Bought from the Foundation* 2,370 12,609.8173 29,885,267
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 269,691   3,562,424,247
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 782,156   9,694,356,901

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,065 A shares and 881,942 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 November, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


