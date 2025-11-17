Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 to 14 November, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|134,450
|1,648,398,804
|10 November 2025
|665
|12,802.1654
|8,513,440
|11 November 2025
|700
|12,868.2286
|9,007,760
|12 November 2025
|700
|12,750.2714
|8,925,190
|13 November 2025
|800
|12,431.3500
|9,945,080
|14 November 2025
|750
|12,485.4667
|9,364,100
|Total 10-14 November 2025
|3,615
|45,755,570
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|47,596
|626,089,284
|Accumulated under the program
|138,065
|1,694,154,374
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|761,672
|9,436,057,884
|10 November 2025
|3,332
|12,772.8091
|42,559,000
|11 November 2025
|3,508
|12,842.3119
|45,050,830
|12 November 2025
|3,508
|12,691.2586
|44,520,935
|13 November 2025
|4,008
|12,356.7390
|49,525,810
|14 November 2025
|3,758
|12,442.0370
|46,757,175
|Total 10-14 November 2025
|18,114
|228,413,750
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,370
|12,609.8173
|29,885,267
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|269,691
|3,562,424,247
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|782,156
|9,694,356,901
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,065 A shares and 881,942 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 November, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 46 2025
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 46 2025