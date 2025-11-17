StepStone Group Opens Office in Madrid, Ninth in Europe

MADRID, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP) has opened a new office in Madrid. As StepStone's ninth office in Europe, this opening marks a significant milestone in the firm’s continued expansion and reaffirms its commitment to clients and partners across Europe.

“The establishment of our Madrid office is a clear indication of our long-term commitment to growth in Southern Europe,” said David Jeffrey, Partner and Head of Europe. “We remain focused on expanding access to high-quality, institutional-grade global investment opportunities for all of our clients, and we’re excited to deepen our presence in the Iberian market.”

Giada De Mattia, Partner and Head of Business Development in Southern Europe, added, “Opening an office in Madrid reinforces our proximity to clients and investors in Spain, Portugal and Andorra. By combining our deep understanding of local dynamics with StepStone’s global expertise, we can help our clients seize opportunities in the region and beyond.”

The office will be managed by Guglielmo Russo Walti, Iberian Regional Lead, Business Development and Client Relations.

With 31 offices worldwide, the firm is well placed to serve as a trusted partner to clients and meet rising global demand for investment opportunities and portfolios that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

