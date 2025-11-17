Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for October 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.6783 at the end of October 2025 (0.6773 as of 30 September 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.4 million (EUR 97.2 million as of 30 September 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 31 October 2025 stood at EUR 0.7238 per unit.

In October 2025, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in September 2025 excluding the EUR 0.5 million decrease from allowance for bad debts).

At the end of October 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.0 million (30 September 2025: EUR 6.0 million). As of 31 October 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 238.0 million (30 September 2025: EUR 237.7 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS (new business name Baltic Horizon Capital AS).

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.