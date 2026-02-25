Baltic Horizon Fund announcement related to ongoing offering

Baltic Horizon Capital AS announced an offering of up to 169,147,497 new units of Baltic Horizon Fund to the existing investors of Baltic Horizon Fund on 17 February 2026 and the offering period began on 23 February 2026.

Some of the existing investors have experienced difficulties in subscribing for different reasons. Baltic Horizon Capital AS reminds and encourages the existing investors to contact the fund manager directly via info@baltichorizon.com in all such cases.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

