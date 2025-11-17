|Series
|RIKV 26 0318
|RIKV 26 0520
|Settlement Date
|11/19/2025
|11/19/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|12,105
|19,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.581
|/
|7.499
|96.347
|/
|7.500
|Total Number of Bids Received
|12
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|21,205
|39,650
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.581
|/
|7.499
|96.347
|/
|7.500
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.644
|/
|7.299
|96.441
|/
|7.300
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.581
|/
|7.499
|96.347
|/
|7.500
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.586
|/
|7.484
|96.377
|/
|7.436
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.644
|/
|7.299
|96.441
|/
|7.300
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.515
|/
|7.709
|96.291
|/
|7.619
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.574
|/
|7.522
|96.344
|/
|7.506
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.75
|2.09
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0318 - RIKV 26 0520
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
November 13, 2025 10:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 0318RIKV 26 0520ISINIS0000038016IS0000038487Maturity Date03/18/202605/20/2026Auction Date11/17/202511/17/2025Settlement Date11/19/202511/19/2025 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More
-
November 11, 2025 10:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 7. November, at the price...Read More