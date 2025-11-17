Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0318 - RIKV 26 0520

Series RIKV 26 0318RIKV 26 0520
Settlement Date 11/19/202511/19/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 12,10519,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.581/7.49996.347/7.500
Total Number of Bids Received 1226
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 21,20539,650
Total Number of Successful Bids 618
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 618
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.581/7.49996.347/7.500
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.644/7.29996.441/7.300
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.581/7.49996.347/7.500
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.586/7.48496.377/7.436
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.644/7.29996.441/7.300
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.515/7.70996.291/7.619
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.574/7.52296.344/7.506
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.752.09

