Formic AI Launches in Canada With a Trustworthy Enterprise AI Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formic AI today announced its public launch in Canada with an enterprise platform built to deliver trustworthy, explainable search results for enterprise databases that teams can validate with ease. Their “Made-in-Canada” technology provides answers that link back to an organization’s own documents for easy review and is engineered for efficient, secure operation to support day-to-day use in regulated environments.

Formic AI combines three priorities that matter to Canadian organizations. Every response includes citations to existing, original materials, allowing users to trace information directly back to its source. An efficiency-first design supports a lighter compute footprint, so adoption is practical and sustainable. Canadian development and independent operation give buyers a local option that aligns with governance expectations.

“Organizations should not have to take AI results on faith,” said Daniel Escott, Chief Executive Officer at Formic AI. “Our platform shows its work with citations, gives customers control over their data and is designed to run efficiently, which together makes AI dependable for real work.”

“Trust grows when people can see the path from an answer back to the source,” said Varun Ranganathan, Co-founder at Formic AI. “We built this platform to make verification simple and to keep the technology practical to operate, so teams can use it with confidence.”

Formic AI is designed for teams that work with sensitive information and require clear provenance and accountability for each result, including organizations in legal, finance, healthcare and the public sector. By pairing citation-backed outputs with right-sized deployment, the platform helps reduce the risk of fabricated content and supports responsible use.

