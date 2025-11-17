Pop. Fizz. Feast. KFC Canada’s New Festive Fizz Joins Their Iconic Holiday Menu Lineup

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is turning up the cheer, and the fizz, this holiday season with its latest crave-worthy creation: Festive Fizz. A first-of-its-kind, cranberry bomb that fizzes when dropped into your favourite pop. Festive Fizz transforms clear soda into a fun, pink, bubbly burst of holiday flavour.

A sensation for the senses, Festive Fizz explodes with bright cranberry flavour, crackling bubbles, and that signature KFC twist that makes every sip a full-on moment. It’s unexpectedly satisfying, wildly fun, and unmistakably Finger Lickin’ Good.

To bring the fizz to fans, KFC Canada is hitting the road with a Festive Fizz ASMR experience, popping up at The Well in Toronto on Nov 22 & 23, to hand out free samples. Guests will be immersed in the fizz, thanks to an ASMR content booth where they’ll be encouraged to drop the cranberry fizz ball and capture the drink, before taking a sip of the full fizz flavour. No purchase required, while supplies last.

“With the holiday season here, Canadians are ready to toast the season with beverages that are flavourful, new and unexpected,” says Jordan Sequeira, Senior Marketing Manager Brand & Communications, KFC Canada. “Whether you’re celebrating with many or few, Festive Fizz is our way of bringing joy and craveable fun to the holiday table, in true KFC fashion."

Available for a limited time, Festive Fizz joins KFC Canada’s holiday lineup at participating restaurants nationwide, or for pick-up via the KFC app. Fans can drop it, watch it fizz, and taste the holiday magic, because nothing says holiday spirit like a drink that fizzes back.

Festive Fizz headlines KFC Canada’s holiday lineup alongside returning fan favourites’ Festive Sandwich, Festive Snacker Wraps, and Festive Feast, that bring big flavour, unbeatable value, and holiday cheer to every table.

No matter how you celebrate, whether enjoyed with a Festive Sandwich, or shared over a Bucket with friends, Festive Fizz turns every sip into a mini celebration for the season.

For photography and video assets, please click here.

