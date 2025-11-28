KFC Canada’s Year-Round Commitment to Value Continues with the Return of BOGO Buckets and Hot Wings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holidays approaching and Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicking off, KFC Canada is turning up the heat on value with the return of its fan-favourite BOGO Buckets, now featuring Hot Wings alongside its classic original recipe chicken and tenders.

With prices rising across the board, Canadians are heading into the biggest shopping weekend of the year more deal-hungry than ever. KFC is stepping in with one of its strongest value offers, giving shoppers an easy way to treat themselves while checking off their holiday lists. The offer is available exclusively online through KFC’s digital channels and delivery partners. Buckets must match in type and size to qualify.

From Friday, November 28 to Monday, December 1, Canadians who order a 6pc, 10pc, or 14pc bucket of Original Recipe Chicken, Original Recipe Tenders, or Hot Wings through the KFC App, SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, or DoorDash will receive a second bucket free.

“At KFC, great food and great value go hand-in-hand,” says Kelsey Ingham, Director of Omnichannel Retail, KFC Canada. “BOGO Buckets are a fan-favourite for a reason, and there’s no better moment to bring them back than the biggest shopping weekend of the year.”

KFC’s BOGO Buckets bring comfort, convenience and serious savings to a weekend defined by high-impact deals, offering Canadians a delicious break from the shopping rush.

