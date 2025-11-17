AlorAir Showcases Comprehensive Clean Air Solutions at ISSA Show North America 2025

Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 10–13, AlorAir, a leading manufacturer of restoration and indoor air quality solutions, exhibited at the ISSA Show North America 2025, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company showcased its lineup of high-efficiency air scrubbers, dust collectors, and filtration systems, highlighting how advanced purification technology contributes to cleaner, safer, and more productive environments across restoration, construction, and industrial settings.

Organized by the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the ISSA Show North America is one of the world’s most recognized cleaning and facility care exhibitions, bringing together global leaders to explore innovations that drive healthier and more sustainable environments. AlorAir’s participation theme, “PURE AIR SOLUTIONS, TOTAL COMFORT”, reflects its holistic approach to cleanliness—one that begins with purifying the air itself. This vision aligns with the ISSA Show’s core values of cleanliness, innovation, and sustainability, reflecting a joint effort to create healthier indoor spaces through practical technology and responsible design.

Commercial Air Scrubbers for Restoration and Site Hygiene

In the cleaning and restoration industry, HEPA air scrubbers are essential tools designed to purify the air by removing dust, debris, and harmful particles from enclosed environments. AlorAir’s HEPA Air Scrubber Series is specifically engineered for post-disaster restoration and construction applications, providing powerful, multi-stage purification to meet the strict demands of professional air quality control. Most models incorporate AlorAir’s signature three-stage HEPA filtration, which captures particles down to 0.3 microns, helping contractors meet remediation protocols while keeping crews and occupants safer.

Among the models on display, the AlorAir CleanShield HEPA 550 offers compact, reliable performance for contained areas and routine remediation. Recognized as one of the most widely used models in its class, it meets the fundamental needs of everyday purification tasks. For larger or more demanding applications, the AlorAir PureAiro HEPA Pro 870 and the AlorAir PureAiro HEPA Pro 970 offer enhanced performance with features such as built-in UV-C disinfection lamps, hour meters, filter replacement indicators, and daisy-chain GFCI outlets. The Pro 970 delivers 36% greater airflow (750 CFM vs. 550 CFM) and 22% wider coverage (1,100 sq. ft. vs. 900 sq. ft.) compared to the Pro 870, providing professionals with flexible options to match different space sizes and purification requirements.

Industrial Dust Collection for Workshops and Fabrication

Complementing the air scrubber line, AlorAir showcased its PureCare Dust Collector Series, designed to capture airborne dust and fine particles directly from the source. Ideal for woodworking, renovation, and other construction-related environments where airborne debris is common, these systems can also be suspended overhead to clean the surrounding air efficiently. Each unit features a MERV-11 filter, combining powerful circulation with advanced filtration to help professionals maintain cleaner, safer, and more comfortable workplaces.

The AlorAir PureCare 1350IG employs a 360° air intake to pull dust from all directions across larger zones, while the AlorAir PureCare 1080IG adopts a 270° directional intake, suitable for medium to small spaces and wall-mounted operation in workstations. For tabletop or portable applications, the AlorAir PureCare 1050IG offers a compact, lightweight design equipped with a MERV-13 filter that captures up to 90% of particles between 3–10 μm, operating below 58 dBA for quiet and continuous use.

“We were pleased to present our clean air technologies at ISSA Show North America 2025, where global cleaning professionals come together to shape the industry’s future,” said Letitia James, Brand Manager at AlorAir. “Our goal has always been to help cleaning and restoration professionals solve real air quality challenges. The ISSA Show gave us the perfect platform to exchange ideas, showcase our latest technologies, and work with partners who share our mission of delivering cleaner, healthier air to every workspace.”

During the event, AlorAir engaged with distributors, facility professionals, and media to present its clean air solutions at the ISSA Show North America. The company also featured its widely recognized line of dehumidifiers, designed for restoration, commercial, industrial, and low-clearance spaces across North America. Interest and discussions at the booth reflected strong demand for efficient purification, dust control, and moisture management solutions—reinforcing the company’s focus on supporting cleaner, safer, and more resilient workplaces.

About AlorAir

AlorAir Solutions Inc. is a California-based company. Committed to innovation, we specialize in designing and manufacturing air-handling equipment, including commercial dehumidifiers, crawlspace & basement dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, dust collectors, etc. As an industry leader, we continuously invest in advanced intelligent manufacturing technologies. We firmly believe that only by producing the highest quality products in the world can we provide our customers with excellent products and the ultimate user experience, as well as green and low-carbon living.

