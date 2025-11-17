FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), November 17, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 10/11/2025 9,100 357.2461 3,250,939.51 7,262 413.0474 2,999,550.22 2,592,299.90 16,362 357.1226 5,843,239.41 11/11/2025 5,450 359.1975 1,957,626.38 7,108 422.0205 2,999,721.71 2,591,552.24 12,558 362.2534 4,549,178.61 12/11/2025 200 370.1000 74,020.00 5,887 424.6288 2,499,789.75 2,159,459.01 6,087 366.9261 2,233,479.01 13/11/2025 20,900 364.2015 7,611,811.35 5,964 419.1663 2,499,907.81 2,151,568.82 26,864 363.4373 9,763,380.17 14/11/2025 16,563 359.0893 5,947,596.08 7,181 417.7209 2,999,653.78 2,575,252.22 23,744 358.9475 8,522,848.29 52,213







360.8679







18,841,993.31







33,402







419.0954







13,998,623.27







12,070,132.19







85,615







361.0597







30,912,125.50







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till November 14, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 254,188,947.06 for No. 674,942 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 67,416,129.84 (Euro 57,869,877.16*) for No. 154,045 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 14, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,503,282 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.51% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.01% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until November 14, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,840,007 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,954,628,521.58.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachments