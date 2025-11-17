Glucose Biosensors Market Size Worth USD 23.08 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glucose biosensors market size is expected to be worth over USD 23.08 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 11.66 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 8.91% between 2025 and 2034. The glucose biosensors market is driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes.



Glucose Biosensors Market Highlights:

North America captured a 34% share in 2024, maintaining market leadership.

Asia Pacific is set for the fastest growth over the coming years.

The self-monitoring blood glucose segment led the market by type in 2024.

Electrochemical biosensors accounted for the dominant share of technology in 2024.

Optical biosensors are positioned for strong growth through the forecast period.

Home care remained the leading end-use segment in 2024.

Hospitals are projected to emerge as the second-largest end-use segment during the forecast window.



What are Glucose Biosensors?

Glucose biosensors are apparatus that measure glucose levels, usually using enzymes to determine glucose in biological samples and also convert the measurement into an electrical signal. Glucose biosensors are greatly significant for enabling accurate, real-time blood glucose monitoring, vital for managing diabetes by assisting individuals track their levels, managing insulin doses, and even optimize their treatment plans.

Major Private Industry Investments for Glucose Biosensors:

Dexcom's investment in Oura - In November 2024, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) leader Dexcom invested $75 million in Oura, the maker of a health-tracking smart ring. This strategic investment and partnership enable a two-way data flow between Dexcom's biosensors and the Oura Ring.

Abbott and Medtronic's global partnership - In August 2024, fierce competitors Abbott and Medtronic announced a unique global partnership to address challenges in the automated insulin delivery (AID) market. Abbott will develop and supply its FreeStyle Libre-based CGM sensors for use in Medtronic's AID systems, including the MiniMed insulin pump.

Medtronic's R&D funding from Blackstone - In June 2020, Medtronic received up to $337 million in funding from Blackstone Life Sciences to accelerate the research and development (R&D) of its diabetes technology pipeline. This investment was strategically aimed at advancing Medtronic's next-generation CGM systems and insulin pump technology.

Senseonics' commercial partnership with Ascensia - In August 2020, Senseonics, a specialist in long-term implantable CGM systems, entered a strategic partnership with Ascensia Diabetes Care. Under the agreement, Ascensia became the exclusive global distributor of Senseonics' Eversense CGM systems.

Roche's manufacturing expansion in Indianapolis - In May 2025, Roche announced a substantial investment of up to $550 million to expand its diagnostics manufacturing hub in Indianapolis. The investment establishes the facility as a major site for manufacturing continuous glucose monitoring systems, including its Accu-Chek brand.



What are the Key Trends of the Glucose Biosensors Market?

Shift toward continuous glucose monitoring (CGM): Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) has become a dominant force in the market, enabling a move away from traditional, invasive finger-prick testing. CGM systems use a small, under-the-skin filament to measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid, providing real-time data and alerts for highs and lows.



Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) has become a dominant force in the market, enabling a move away from traditional, invasive finger-prick testing. CGM systems use a small, under-the-skin filament to measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid, providing real-time data and alerts for highs and lows. Development of non-invasive technologies: The market is seeing a surge in non-invasive glucose monitoring devices that measure glucose levels without piercing the skin. These devices appeal to patients who experience discomfort or anxiety with needle pricks.



The market is seeing a surge in non-invasive glucose monitoring devices that measure glucose levels without piercing the skin. These devices appeal to patients who experience discomfort or anxiety with needle pricks. Integration with wearables and digital health platforms: Glucose biosensors are being increasingly integrated into wearable devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and dedicated electronic patches. This allows for continuous, seamless health monitoring and data sharing. Furthermore, these biosensors are connected with digital health platforms, telemedicine, and mobile apps to provide patients and healthcare providers with long-term trend analysis, personalized insights, and remote monitoring.



Glucose biosensors are being increasingly integrated into wearable devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and dedicated electronic patches. This allows for continuous, seamless health monitoring and data sharing. Furthermore, these biosensors are connected with platforms, telemedicine, and mobile apps to provide patients and healthcare providers with long-term trend analysis, personalized insights, and remote monitoring. Innovation in nanomaterials for enhanced performance: Advancements in nanotechnology are leading to the development of highly sensitive, selective, and stable glucose biosensors. New nanomaterials are being used to improve sensor performance by increasing surface area, speeding up electron transfer, and reducing interference from other substances.



are leading to the development of highly sensitive, selective, and stable glucose biosensors. New nanomaterials are being used to improve sensor performance by increasing surface area, speeding up electron transfer, and reducing interference from other substances. Research into self-powered biosensors: A cutting-edge trend is the development of self-powered glucose biosensors (SPGBs) that integrate energy-harvesting technologies to eliminate the need for external batteries. These innovations address a significant limitation of current wearable and implantable biosensors by improving their longevity and convenience.



Glucose Biosensors Market Opportunity

Advancements in Wearable and Non-Invasive Technologies



It is majorly driven by the global rise in diabetes prevalence, rising need for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and even advancements in wearable and non-invasive technologies. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly looking for continuous glucose monitoring solutions for better management and fewer complications. Collaborations between device producers and other healthcare firms can lead to integrated diabetes management systems.

Key Challenge

High Manufacturing and Product Costs



Biosensor manufacturing usually relies on expensive, specialized materials such as enzymes, antibodies, and even nanomaterials. These are usually sensitive to environmental factors and even have a short shelf life, thus adding to the expense and complexity. In many regions, a shortage of comprehensive insurance coverage or even favorable reimbursement policies for advanced glucose biosensors intensify the affordability issue. Producers must demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of their apparatus to gain reimbursement approval, which is a significant hurdle.

Glucose Biosensors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Key Statistics Global Market Size in 2025 USD 10.71 Billion Global Market Size in 2026 USD 11.66 Billion Global Market Size by 2034 USD 23.08 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.91% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End-Use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 2.80 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 6.17 Billion



Case Study: Deployment of CGM-Integrated Care Pathway in a Mid-Size U.S. Health System



A regional U.S. health network serving ~250,000 diabetic patients implemented an integrated glucose-biosensor pathway using electrochemical CGM devices. Objective: reduce acute glycemic events and lower total cost of care.

Baseline Conditions



High emergency-department load for hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. Low adherence to finger-stick monitoring. Fragmented clinical data across primary care, endocrinology, and telemedicine units. Reimbursement barriers minimized CGM penetration.

Intervention Architecture

Device standardization: shift >70% of monitored patients to a single electrochemical CGM platform; paired with an API-based digital reporting system. Workflow restructuring: real-time glucose streams fed directly into provider dashboards; automatic alerts routed to triage nurses. Patient segmentation: high-risk cohorts (A1C >9%, recurrent hypoglycemia) assigned continuous monitoring; moderate-risk cohorts assigned hybrid SMBG–CGM rotation. Data governance: institute closed-loop feedback between device data, medication adjustments, and remote consults.

Observed Outcomes (18-Month Window)



• 28% reduction in hypoglycemic emergency visits after CGM adoption.

• 17% decrease in diabetes-related inpatient admissions driven by faster intervention cycles.

• 22% improvement in patient adherence metrics once finger-stick frequency dropped.

• 31% reduction in A1C variance among high-risk cohorts through earlier insulin-titration signals.

• Provider time savings from automated reporting replaced previous manual logbook reviews.

• Reimbursement uptake increased once cost–benefit evidence was demonstrated to insurers.

Mechanistic Insight



Electrochemical CGM dominance in the market is reinforced by operational realities: stable signal quality, lower calibration overhead, easier workflow integration, predictable reimbursement. Data-rich environments amplify value of biosensors; the device is only one part of the causal chain—its utility emerges when paired with analytics, automated triage, and clinician decision loops.

Strategic Relevance to Market Narrative



• Confirms why North America holds largest share: infrastructure, reimbursement, device integration capability.

• Demonstrates practical drivers behind electrochemical segment leadership: reliability + system-fit.

• Reflects why hospitals become the second-fastest-growing end-use segment: measurable outcome improvements + operational savings.

• Validates CGM-centric market acceleration noted in the release.

Glucose Biosensors Market Regional insights

How did North America Dominate the Glucose Biosensors Market?

North America contributes to the development and even adoption of advanced glucose biosensors, which includes continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and a few wearable technologies that usually provide real-time data and convenience.

Government support and regulatory oversight, like the FDA's role, assist to ensure the quality of these devices and even uplift their adoption. Major key players with a strong market presence have started innovative products and formed strategic collaborations, thus boosting regional expansion.

What is the Glucose Biosensors Market Size and Growth Rate?

The U.S. glucose biosensors market size is projected to exceed USD 23.08 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 10.71 billion in 2025. The market expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 8.91% from 2025 to 2034.

Well-Established Healthcare Infrastructure: Boost the U.S. Glucose Biosensors Industry

The U.S. is leading the regional market due to a combination of factors, including its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diabetes, and strong technological innovation. The country has a high rate of adoption for advanced glucose monitoring technologies, particularly continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, which are heavily marketed and developed by major companies like Dexcom and Abbott. This is supported by robust reimbursement frameworks from both private insurance providers and government programs like Medicare, which facilitates patient access to these often expensive devices.

Why is Asia-Pacific the Fastest Growing Glucose Biosensors Market?

A large and rising diabetic population across the region, mainly in China and India, directly fuels the requirement for glucose monitoring devices. Rapid growth and investment in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India are enhancing access to advanced diagnostic tools, which includes glucose biosensors.

Government programs aimed on diabetes screening and knowledge in key Asian countries led to increased need for diagnostic solutions. In India, there are nearly 77 million people above the age of 18 years who are mainly suffering from diabetes (type 2), and approximately 25 million are prediabetics.

Large Diabetic Population to Expand China’s Glucose Biosensor Industry

China is the dominating the Asian market due to its extremely large and growing diabetic population, coupled with strong government support and rapid healthcare advancements. As home to the highest number of diabetes patients in the world, the sheer volume of individuals requiring glucose monitoring creates enormous market demand.

The Chinese government's focus on improving chronic disease management, combined with rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes, has fueled a robust market for glucose monitoring devices, including a fast-growing segment for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems.

Why is Europe Showing Significant Growth in the Glucose Biosensors Market?

Increased patient knowledge of the significance of regular glucose monitoring and even early detection of complications is boosting the need for self-monitoring and continuous monitoring devices. Favorable regulatory frameworks from authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) help speed up the approval and even market penetration of new biosensor technologies.

Glucose Biosensors Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Analysis

Why did the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Segment Dominated the Glucose Biosensors Market?

A significant and rising number of people globally have diabetes, creating a huge market for devices that assist them in handling their condition. It empowers patients to monitor their own blood glucose levels, permitting them to identify patterns, manage their diet and exercise, and also achieve their target blood sugar ranges. Meanwhile, it is an essential part of diabetes self-management education, motivating individuals to live healthier lives by offering immediate feedback on the influence of their choices.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market for several key reasons, primarily centered on providing a more complete, proactive, and convenient approach to diabetes management compared to traditional finger-prick testing. This dominance is fueled by a convergence of significant benefits for both patients and healthcare providers, technological advancements, and supportive healthcare trends.

Technology Analysis

Why did the Electrochemical Biosensors Segment Dominated the Glucose Biosensors Market?

Electrochemical biosensors are highly accurate and sensitive, which is vital for reliable glucose level detection in diabetes management. Its design and functionality make it easy to use, which is a remarkable advantage for individuals managing their diabetes at home. The widespread usage of glucose monitoring devices over healthcare settings and the rising choice for at-home monitoring solutions directly translate to high acceptance of electrochemical technology.

The optical biosensors segment is expected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period. Optical biosensors provide high sensitivity for detecting glucose and even biomolecules without the demand for fluorescent or radioactive labels, which simplifies the process and lowers interference. A growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, mainly for chronic and infectious diseases, drives the requirement for advanced biosensing technologies, which includes optical sensors. Advances in nanotechnology and microfluidics are improving the performance and even capabilities of optical biosensors, contributing to their wider adoption.

End-Use Analysis

Why did the Home Care Segment Dominated the Glucose Biosensors Market?

Glucose biosensors provide quick, accurate results at home, decreasing the demand for frequent clinic visits and allowing proactive health management. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the acceptance of at-home diagnostic tools along with self-testing across numerous health settings, including home care. The incorporation of glucose monitoring information with telemedicine together with digital health platforms, thus supports remote management and even patient engagement in home settings.



The hospitals segment is projected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period. Hospitals possess the important infrastructure, technical expertise, and even professional healthcare staff to incorporate, along with the utilization of these advanced monitoring systems effectively. The integration of glucose biosensors in hospitals assists healthcare providers in making more informed decisions, contributing to enhanced patient quality of life and even better management of diabetes.

Top Companies in the Glucose Biosensors Market

Abbott Laboratories: Abbott's main offering in glucose biosensors is the FreeStyle Libre family of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, which use a sensor and a reader or smartphone app to track glucose levels.

Abbott's main offering in glucose biosensors is the FreeStyle Libre family of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, which use a sensor and a reader or smartphone app to track glucose levels. Dexcom: Dexcom specializes in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, such as the Dexcom G6 and G7, providing real-time glucose data directly to a user's smartphone or a dedicated receiver.

Dexcom specializes in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, such as the Dexcom G6 and G7, providing real-time glucose data directly to a user's smartphone or a dedicated receiver. Ascensia Diabetes Care: As the global distribution partner for Senseonics, Ascensia offers the Eversense long-term implantable CGM systems in addition to its own portfolio of CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems.

As the global distribution partner for Senseonics, Ascensia offers the Eversense long-term implantable CGM systems in addition to its own portfolio of CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems. Trividia Health: Trividia Health primarily focuses on providing low-cost, store-brand blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems under the TRUE METRIX brand, including Bluetooth-enabled meters that sync with a mobile app.

Trividia Health primarily focuses on providing low-cost, store-brand blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems under the TRUE METRIX brand, including Bluetooth-enabled meters that sync with a mobile app. Bayer: Bayer sold its diabetes care business to Ascensia Diabetes Care in 2016, so its glucose biosensor offerings are now part of Ascensia's CONTOUR portfolio.

Bayer sold its diabetes care business to Ascensia Diabetes Care in 2016, so its glucose biosensor offerings are now part of Ascensia's CONTOUR portfolio. Lifescan: Lifescan offers a range of blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems under the OneTouch brand, which provide simple, at-home testing for diabetes management.

Lifescan offers a range of blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems under the OneTouch brand, which provide simple, at-home testing for diabetes management. Nova Diabetes Care: Nova Biomedical (parent of Nova Diabetes Care) produces glucose biosensors for both point-of-care (POC) hospital use and self-monitoring, including systems that measure both glucose and ketones.

Nova Biomedical (parent of Nova Diabetes Care) produces glucose biosensors for both point-of-care (POC) hospital use and self-monitoring, including systems that measure both glucose and ketones. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a major player in the glucose biosensors market through its Accu-Chek portfolio of blood glucose meters and insulin pump systems, as well as digital solutions like mySugr.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a major player in the glucose biosensors market through its Accu-Chek portfolio of blood glucose meters and insulin pump systems, as well as digital solutions like mySugr. Sanofi: While not a manufacturer of glucose biosensors, Sanofi partners with companies like Abbott to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies, connecting insulin pens with CGM data to improve diabetes management.

While not a manufacturer of glucose biosensors, Sanofi partners with companies like Abbott to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies, connecting insulin pens with CGM data to improve diabetes management. GlySens Incorporated: GlySens is focused on developing a long-term, fully implantable continuous glucose monitoring (ICGM) system, which aims to provide accurate glucose readings for up to 18 months without frequent calibration.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Abbott, the global healthcare company, declared the start of the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, and even Abbott’s latest addition to the FreeStyle Libre sensor portfolio. This innovative device provides automatic glucose readings every minute straight to the phone, empowering individuals with diabetes to handle the condition with confidence, precision, and also with ease. Source: https://www.abbott.in



In July 2025, Trividia Health, Inc., declared that its TRUE METRIX Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems are mostly chosen on all Managed Medicaid Plans and also Fee-for-Service Medicaid in Pennsylvania. Its portfolio offers a level of performance rooted in science, research, and even continuous technological advancements. Source: https://www.businesswire.com



In October 2024, Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical-stage medical sensor firm developing the next generation Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), declared the finalization of a new development phase as per the Company’s Product Development Agreement with Sanofi. Sanofi is committed to offer financial support for development of lifecare’s technology, according to the agreement. Source: https://lifecare.no

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

Continuous Glucose Monitoring



By Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors



By End-Use

Home Care

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers and Clinics

Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France



Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines



Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



