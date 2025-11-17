Alpha Modus Financial Services Partners with TransPecos Banks and Synctera to Power Embedded Financial Services for the AlphaCash Platform

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), through a wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC (“AMFS”), today announced a strategic partnership with TransPecos Banks, SSB, and Synctera, Inc. to launch its reloadable prepaid debit program and embedded-banking infrastructure for the company’s AlphaCash platform. The AlphaCash platform is a key component in the AI-for-Retail feedback loop that connects shopper engagement to measurable financial outcomes. The collaboration enables Alpha Modus to expand its practicing-entity footprint, bridging its in-store AI technologies with real-world payment and financial-service rails.





Scheduled for release in Q1 2026, the AlphaCash platform is a category defining product that should allow consumers who do not have bank accounts to access everyday financial services directly through a mobile app and in-store AlphaCash financial kiosks located within participating retail partners.

“We are excited to have a sponsor bank and program manager who share our mission of delivering accessible, intelligent financial solutions,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “Synctera and TransPecos have made integration seamless as we prepare for retail deployments targeting the millions of underbanked households in the United States.” Mr. Chumas continued, “This partnership reinforces that Alpha Modus isn’t just a patent holder trying to license technology, we’re building and executing solutions to enhance the consumer experience in brick and mortar retail.”

Through this partnership, TransPecos Banks will serve as sponsor bank, ensuring regulatory compliance and secure banking connectivity. Synctera will act as program manager, providing the API-driven embedded-finance infrastructure to support scalable issuance, onboarding, and transaction monitoring.

Doug Hogan, President of TransPecos Banks, SSB, commented, “Our collaboration with Alpha Modus Financial Services and Synctera represents the next evolution of community banking, empowering inclusive financial access through modern technology while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and trust.”

Peter Hazelhurst co-founder and CEO at Synctera, added, "This partnership exemplifies the future of embedded finance, moving beyond just digitizing banking products to creating intelligent financial ecosystems. Alpha Modus Financial Services and TransPecos Banks are demonstrating how AI and real-time data can deliver financial services at the point of need, fundamentally reimagining where and how consumers interact with their money, and we’re pleased to be a part of it."

The AlphaCash initiative is part of Alpha Modus’s broader ecosystem strategy, integrating computer vision, edge decisioning, personalized content delivery, and transaction-level attribution into a closed-loop retail AI framework. By pairing the company’s patented in-store engagement technologies with compliant financial-service infrastructure, Alpha Modus Financial Services strengthens the company’s position as both a technology innovator and practicing entity deploying solutions that redefine the intersection of AI, retail, and fintech.

About SyncTera

Launched in 2020, Synctera is the banking and payments platform powering financial innovation. Synctera provides companies with everything they need to build and scale innovative banking products and equips sponsor banks with the tools they need to manage compliant partnerships.

About TransPecos Banks, SSB

TransPecos Banks, SSB is a Texas state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank founded in 1924 with more than 100 years of service to West Texas and beyond. As a mission-driven infrastructure and sponsor bank, TransPecos provides the compliant banking rails, regulatory governance, and transaction oversight that enables fintechs and embedded-finance partners to deliver secure, transparent, and scalable financial solutions. By combining relationship-driven community bank values with modern digital partnership models and rigorous compliance frameworks, the bank expands equitable financial access to consumers, businesses, and underserved communities nationwide.

For more information, visit: www.transpecos.bank

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus builds AI powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company’s patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

