First American Uranium Inc. Announces Effective Date for Name Change

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“First American”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of November 3, 2025, it will change its name to “North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.” effective November 20, 2025.

The new CUSIP will be 65704Y107 and the new ISIN number will be CA65704Y1079, under the new name of the Company.

The common shares of the Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new stock symbol “NIOB” for the new name of the Company on November 5, 2025.

“Today marks a defining moment in our company’s evolution. With the acquisition of our strategic niobium and critical-minerals land package in the Grenville Province of Quebec and our new name, North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp., we are evolving from a uranium-focused explorer into a leader in North America’s critical minerals sector”, said Murray Nye, CEO of First American Uranium. “Niobium and related metals are essential to the clean energy transition and advanced manufacturing, and our Quebec projects position us at the forefront of this opportunity. We remain committed to responsible exploration, strong community partnerships, and building a secure domestic supply of critical minerals for North America’s future.”

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: finance@firstamericanuranium.com

Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE:NIOB

OTCQB: NIOMF

FSE:IOR

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.