Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s School Program in Collaboration with SGI and SLGA Delivers Important Sober Driving Messages to Saskatchewan Students

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will feature its 2025-2026 School Program in Saskatchewan, in collaboration with Provincial Sponsors Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). The event at F.W. Johnson Collegiate in Regina will bring together students in Grades 7 through 12 for a special screening that highlights the tragic and preventable consequences of impaired driving, and empowers them to protect themselves, their families and their peers, by making sober choices.



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To prevent these senseless tragedies, MADD Canada, SGI and SLGA are sharing life-saving sober driving messages to students in Saskatchewan through MADD Canada’s School Program.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9 A.M. Location: F.W. Johnson Collegiate,400 Fines Drive, Regina, SK S4N 5L9 Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada CEO

Sean Wilson, MLA for Canora-Pelly

This year’s 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



