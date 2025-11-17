Gonixo Launches AI-Powered KYC and Compliance Engine for Enterprise Clients

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonixo today introduced its new AI-driven compliance engine, designed to automate user verification while improving operational efficiency and risk management.

The system integrates facial recognition, OCR document scanning, and automated data validation within a secure environment. It allows gonixo to onboard clients faster, detect inconsistencies instantly, and ensure adherence to strict identity standards.

With modular API connectivity, the solution can be embedded into third-party systems, supporting flexibility for financial institutions and technology providers alike.



For more information, visit: https://www.gonixo.com

Contact Name: Joseph Robert

Official email id: PR@gonixo.com

