PARIS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonixo, a leading financial technology company, today announced the official launch of its new high-speed trading platform, designed to provide users with rapid execution capabilities and commission-free trading. The platform represents a significant technological upgrade aimed at enhancing user experience, operational efficiency, and market responsiveness.

The upgraded system leverages cutting-edge infrastructure that ensures ultra-low latency and optimized order processing, allowing traders to act on market opportunities in real time. By eliminating commission fees, Gonixo seeks to democratize access to fast and efficient trading tools while maintaining robust security and transparency standards.

“Our mission is to empower traders with a platform that combines speed, reliability, and cost efficiency,” said Thomas Bellamy, VP trade at Gonixo. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering technology that enhances performance while simplifying the trading experience.”

Key Features of the New Platform Include:

• Lightning-Fast Execution: Optimized backend architecture enabling near-instant trade confirmations.

• Commission-Free Trading: No fees for executing trades, allowing users to maximize returns.

• Customizable User Interface: Traders can personalize dashboards, watchlists, and order workflows.

• Advanced Risk Management Tools: Built-in analytics to help users monitor positions and manage exposure.

The system’s development incorporates scalable cloud infrastructure, real-time data analytics, and advanced routing algorithms to support high-frequency trading and simultaneous orders without compromise. Gonixo emphasizes that while the platform offers rapid execution, it also integrates rigorous compliance and security protocols, ensuring a safe and reliable trading environment.

According to Bellamy, future enhancements will include additional analytics modules, mobile accessibility improvements, and AI-powered insights to assist users in identifying market trends and refining trading strategies.

“This is more than just a platform upgrade,” Bellamy added. “It’s a reimagining of how trading technology should work fast, accessible, and designed to put users in control without unnecessary costs.”

Gonixo is a France-based fintech company specializing in innovative trading technologies. The firm focuses on delivering platforms that combine speed, usability, and cost efficiency for a broad spectrum of traders, from beginners to experienced professionals

