Peptide Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 81.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Demand for Targeted and Personalized Medicine

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 51.81 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 81.5 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.35% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The demand for targeted and personalised medicine, coupled with the high efficacy and safety of peptides, also significantly contributes to market growth.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 40%.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the branded peptide drugs segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 70%.

By type, the generic peptide drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 85%.

By route of administration, the oral segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application/therapeutic area, the oncology segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 35%.

By application/therapeutic area, the neurological disorders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By synthesis technology, the solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 65%.

By synthesis technology, the hybrid technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 50%.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The peptide therapeutics market is propelled by increasing demand for personalised medicine, with targeted biologics further stimulating growth. The market involves pharmaceutical drugs made from short chains of amino acids (peptides) that serve as signalling molecules to control biological functions. These drugs are used more frequently in oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular conditions because of their high specificity, low toxicity, safety advantages, and ability to replicate natural biological pathways. Advances in peptide synthesis, drug delivery systems, and formulations (oral, injectable, transdermal) are promoting wider adoption.

Key Indicators and Highlights

Pointers Valuations Market Size in 2025 USD 51.81 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 81.5 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 5.35 % Leading Region North America by 40% Market Segmentation By Type, By Route of Administration, By Application/Therapeutic Area, By Synthesis Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region Top Key Players Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Ipsen Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, CordenPharma International, PolyPeptide Group, Pepscan Therapeutics, Zealand Pharma, Radius Health, Inc., BioGaia AB, Biocon Limited

What is the Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

The peptide therapeutics market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, increased investment in R&D, and advancements in peptide synthesis and delivery technologies. The ability of peptides to target diseases with high specificity and fewer side effects, along with the growing demand for personalised medicine, further fuels market expansion.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Peptide Therapeutics Market?

Increasing disease prevalence: The growing rates of cancer, metabolic disorders (like diabetes), and other chronic conditions are major drivers for new and effective treatments, increasing demand for peptide therapeutics.

Focus on personalised medicine: Advances in areas like genetic engineering and molecular diagnostics are enabling the development of highly targeted peptide drugs, aligning with the trend towards personalised medicine.

Advancements in oral formulations: A significant trend is the development of oral peptide drugs, which improve patient adherence and accessibility by moving away from traditional injectable methods.

Strategic collaborations: There is a notable increase in partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to accelerate the research and development of new peptide-based therapies.

Innovation in synthesis and delivery: Ongoing advancements in peptide synthesis technology and drug delivery systems are enhancing the stability, bioavailability, and efficacy of peptide drugs.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Peptide Therapeutics Market?

The peptide therapeutics market faces challenges related to complex manufacturing processes, which are resource-intensive and difficult to scale up. Other key challenges include limited stability and poor oral bioavailability, requiring specialised delivery systems like injections and making oral administration difficult. Additionally, the market is impacted by high production costs and a current shortage of manufacturing capacity to meet surging demand.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Peptide Therapeutics Market in 2024?

North America dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 40%. North America dominates the peptide therapeutics market due to strong R&D, high investment in biopharmaceuticals, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The US is a major contributor, driven by high FDA approvals and an increasing pipeline of peptide-based drugs for cancer, metabolic disorders, and other chronic diseases. Market growth is expected to continue, fueled by advancements in peptide synthesis, drug delivery technologies, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific peptide therapeutics market is a rapidly growing segment. The growth is driven by an increasing chronic disease burden, particularly metabolic disorders like diabetes, and rising healthcare expenditure and investment in R&D across the region. China is expected to show the fastest growth, though other major contributors include Japan and India.

Segmental Insights

By Type,

The branded peptide drugs segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 70%. Branded peptide drugs dominate the market, driven by high innovation and therapeutic efficacy in treating complex diseases like cancer and metabolic disorders. These drugs offer strong patent protection, extensive clinical validation, and physician trust. Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in novel peptide modifications to improve stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery, supporting sustained growth in the branded segment.

The generic peptide drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Generic peptide drugs are gaining traction as patent expiries of key branded products open new market opportunities. They offer cost-effective treatment options for chronic diseases, expanding accessibility across developing and developed regions. Regulatory simplifications and advances in synthetic methods have lowered production costs, encouraging several contract manufacturers and biotech firms to enter this market segment.

By Route of Administration,

The parenteral segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 85%. Parenteral administration remains the most widely adopted route for peptide therapeutics due to their poor oral bioavailability and susceptibility to enzymatic degradation. Injectable formulations, including subcutaneous and intravenous routes, ensure higher bioactivity and rapid therapeutic response. Innovations in sustained-release injectables and depot formulations are improving patient compliance and extending dosing intervals.

The oral segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Oral peptide therapeutics represent a growing frontier, driven by research into permeation enhancers, nanoparticle carriers, and protective coating technologies. Despite formulation challenges, successful approvals of oral peptides for diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders demonstrate the potential of this route. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in R&D to overcome absorption barriers and achieve large-scale commercialisation.

By Application/Therapeutic Area,

The oncology segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 35%. Oncology remains the leading therapeutic area for peptide therapeutics, as peptides offer high selectivity and low toxicity for targeted cancer treatment. Peptide-based drugs are used in tumour targeting, hormone therapy, and cancer immunotherapy. Continuous innovation in peptide conjugates and radiolabeled peptides supports the expansion of personalised cancer therapy options.

The neurological disorders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Peptide therapeutics are increasingly used in treating neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. Their ability to cross the blood–brain barrier with modifications enhances their potential in neuroprotection and signal modulation. The segment is supported by growing investment in neuropeptide research and the development of receptor-targeted peptide formulations.

By Synthesis Technology,

The solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 65%. SPPS is the dominant method for peptide synthesis, offering high purity, scalability, and automation. It enables efficient assembly of complex peptide chains used in drug development and manufacturing. Continuous advancements in resin technology, coupling reagents, and automated synthesisers have improved yields and reduced costs, making SPPS the industry standard.

The hybrid technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid synthesis combines solid-phase and liquid-phase techniques to achieve both scalability and efficiency in large peptide production. It is increasingly favoured for manufacturing long-chain and cyclic peptides, balancing cost-effectiveness with precision. This approach supports commercial manufacturing of therapeutic peptides while maintaining flexibility in sequence length and structural complexity.

By Distribution Channel,

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, with a revenue of approximately 50%. Hospital pharmacies account for a major share of peptide drug distribution, especially for parenteral and oncology-based treatments. These facilities ensure controlled dispensing, cold-chain maintenance, and administration under medical supervision. The growing number of hospital-based speciality clinics and oncology centres continues to reinforce the dominance of this channel.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Online pharmacies are emerging as an important distribution channel for peptide therapeutics, driven by digital healthcare expansion and telemedicine adoption. They enhance accessibility for chronic disease patients requiring long-term peptide therapies. Regulatory approvals for e-pharmacies and improvements in cold-chain logistics have boosted consumer confidence and market penetration.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Novo Nordisk and BioMed X announced the start of a new partnership. The effective oral administration of therapeutic peptides is one of the most important issues facing contemporary drug research, and our collaboration attempts to address it.

In July 2025, Atombeat Inc., a pioneer in AI for drug discovery, and BioDuro, a reputable Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) with a global reputation, announced a strategic partnership to develop an AI-powered platform for rapid peptide drug development.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Branded Peptide Drugs

Generic Peptide Drugs

By Route of Administration

Parenteral (Injectable)

Oral

Transdermal & Others



By Application/Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Metabolic Disorders (Diabetes, Obesity)

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others (Dermatology, Urology, Rare Diseases)

By Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





