Annovis Reports New Biomarker Data Linking Amyloid Co-Pathology to Accelerated Cognitive Decline in Parkinson's Patients

Buntanetap significantly improves cognition in all Parkinson’s patients, with those exhibiting Alzheimer’s co-pathology showing a three-times greater response

New data demonstrate reductions in plasma biomarkers pTau217, total tau, and brain-derived tau following buntanetap treatment

Findings support buntanetap's potential to address cognitive decline in Parkinson's disease, show disease-modifying efficacy, and inform future clinical development

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced new data demonstrating the impact of amyloid co-pathology on cognitive outcomes in Parkinson's patients and the therapeutic efficacy of buntanetap in this population.

In the Company’s Phase 3 study in early PD (NCT05357989), buntanetap halted cognitive decline across the overall patient population, with the greatest improvement observed in those with mild dementia. Further analysis revealed that approximately 25% of them exhibited amyloid co-pathology and experienced more pronounced cognitive decline over the course of the study, which was counteracted and reversed by buntanetap.

These findings reinforce a central principle long championed by Annovis: neurodegenerative diseases rarely occur in isolation. Instead, multiple neurotoxic proteins—those implicated in both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s—drive cognitive and functional decline. Addressing this complexity requires therapies capable of targeting several toxic proteins simultaneously, which is precisely what buntanetap does.

As anticipated, buntanetap treatment led to significant cognitive improvement in Parkinson’s patients with amyloid co-pathology. This response was further supported by measurable reductions in pTau217, total tau, and brain-derived (BD) tau – well-established biomarkers of neurodegeneration used in AD. Together, these findings indicate that buntanetap is actively modulating the underlying drivers of cognitive deterioration, ultimately broadening the population of patients who may benefit from treatment.

"What we see is that Parkinson's patients who experience cognitive decline also have Alzheimer's pathology, and our drug helps them," commented Cheng Fang, Senior VP, Research & Development. "These data are the first of its kind—no one has previously looked into treatment effects in Parkinson's patients with amyloid co-pathology. The findings integrate seamlessly with our growing body of clinical evidence, distinguishing buntanetap as a promising therapeutic candidate for cognitive improvement across multiple neurodegenerative diseases."

The full biomarker data will be presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in San Diego, December 1-4, 2025. Additional details regarding the presentation will be announced closer to the conference date via a separate news release.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com