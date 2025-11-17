Avocado Oil Market Size to Exceed USD 1,315.84 Million by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global avocado oil market size was valued at USD 638.44 million in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 686.32 million in 2025 to reach around USD 1,315.84 million by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Avocado oil represents one of the fastest-rising premium edible oils globally, supported by strong consumer preference for natural, plant-based and functional products,” said a Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Its accelerated adoption in cosmetics, clean-label foods, and global cuisines positions it as a high-value ingredient for the next decade.

Key Highlights of the Avocado Oil Market

By region, North America dominated the avocado oil market in 2024, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the foreseeable period due to high demand for healthier, clean-label options.

By type, the refined oil segment led the avocado oil market in 2024, whereas the extra virgin oil segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, as it is highly demanded due to its multiple health benefits.

By application, the cosmetics and personal care products segment led the avocado oil market in 2024, whereas the food and beverage segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to higher demand for dishes featuring avocado oil and the growing trend of trying global cuisines worldwide.



A Higher Nutritional Profile is Helpful to Elevate the Growth of the Avocado Oil Industry

The avocado oil market is expected to grow due to growing health consciousness among consumers globally and high demand for the oil in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic industries. Higher demand for avocado oil in the food industry, driven by culinary chefs seeking a premium finishing touch, to add a creamy texture, and to enhance the nutritional profile of a dish, is another major factor driving market growth.

The multiple health and nutritional benefits of avocado oil are another major factor driving the market’s growth. Avocado is also known for its major health protective properties, which help prevent serious health issues such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cancer, and inflammation. Hence, these factors further fuel market growth. Higher use of the nutritional liquid for the manufacturing of personal care products, such as creams and lotions, to enhance skin texture and quality is another major factor driving market growth.

Avocado Oil Demands in Different Countries

North America- The region dominated the avocado oil market in 2024 with major contributions from countries such as Canada and the US. The oil is mainly used in the food industry and also for the manufacturing of cosmetics and premium personal care products.

The region dominated the avocado oil market in 2024 with major contributions from countries such as Canada and the US. The oil is mainly used in the food industry and also for the manufacturing of cosmetics and premium personal care products. Asia Pacific- The region is an emerging hub of avocado oil due to its application in various industries. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and the expansion of the e-commerce industry are among the major factors driving market growth. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have made major contributions to the market's growth due to the high use of nutritional oils across cosmetics, skincare, and nutraceuticals.

The region is an emerging hub of avocado oil due to its application in various industries. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and the expansion of the e-commerce industry are among the major factors driving market growth. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have made major contributions to the market's growth due to the high use of nutritional oils across cosmetics, skincare, and nutraceuticals. Europe- Higher demand for natural, organic, and cold-pressed products is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain have made major contributions to the market’s growth due to high demand for the beneficial oil for the manufacturing of personal care and wellness products, and cooking.

Higher demand for natural, organic, and cold-pressed products is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain have made major contributions to the market’s growth due to high demand for the beneficial oil for the manufacturing of personal care and wellness products, and cooking. Middle East and Africa- Growing and consistent demand for avocado oil for the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products, and for the preparation of various cuisines, helps drive the market's growth in the region. The UAE, South Africa, and Kenya help drive market growth.

Impact of AI on the Avocado Oil Market

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the avocado oil market by improving production efficiency, quality control, and consumer-driven innovation. In sourcing and processing, AI-powered sensors and computer vision systems analyze fruit maturity, detect defects, and sort avocados with high precision, ensuring that only high-quality inputs enter the extraction process. Machine learning models optimize pressing temperatures, extraction methods, and filtration parameters to maximize oil yield while preserving nutrients, flavor, and color, which is especially important for premium cold-pressed varieties. This reduces waste, lowers energy use, and improves overall consistency.

AI also strengthens quality assurance by monitoring oxidation levels, contaminant risks, and chemical profiles in real time, ensuring compliance with food safety and purity standards. In supply chain management, AI-driven forecasting tools predict demand patterns, optimize inventory, and streamline distribution for both food-grade and cosmetic-grade avocado oil, reducing spoilage and ensuring stable availability.

Recent Developments of the Avocado Oil Market

In May 2025, Chosen Foods launched their four new avocado oil-based dressing flavors- Zesty Italian, Homestyle Balsamic, Greek Artichoke, and Strawberry Pistachio. These dressings are claimed to be 100% pure, according to the brand. (Source- https://www.businesswire.com)

In October 2025, Glen Powell’s Smash Kitchen launched its organic 100% pure avocado oil, along with extra virgin olive oil and organic coconut oil. The oils are cold-pressed, non-GMO, and additive-free. (Source- https://perishablenews.com)

New Trends of Avocado Oil Market

Higher demand for clean-label, organic, healthier, and natural products is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for flavored and infused oils with chili, lime, or garlic flavors to enhance the culinary experience is another major factor driving market growth.

The antioxidant property of avocado oil helps the personal care and cosmetics industry to use it for the manufacturing of products such as lotions, creams, and serums, and also helps to enhance the growth of the market.

Following sustainable oil extraction methods with the help of emerging technologies also helps fuel market growth.

The growth of e-commerce platforms that allow consumers to shop for different quantities and brands of avocado oil further fuels the market.



Product Survey of the Avocado Oil Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Representative Producers / Brands Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Cold-pressed from ripe avocado pulp; highest purity with strong flavor and nutrient retention. Unrefined, cold-pressed, organic, single-origin Premium cooking oil, dressings, gourmet foods Chosen Foods, AvoPure, CalPure Foods, Grove Avocado Oil Refined Avocado Oil Neutral-flavored oil filtered and refined for high-heat use and stability. Deodorized, refined, ultra-refined Frying, sautéing, and industrial food manufacturing La Tourangelle, Spectrum Organics, Olivado Organic Avocado Oil Produced from organically grown avocados under certified organic protocols. USDA/EU-certified organic, cold-pressed, unrefined Clean-label foods, premium cosmetics, nutraceuticals Chosen Foods, Nutiva, AvoElegance Avocado Oil Blends Mixed with other oils (olive, sunflower, canola) for cost reduction or functional performance. High-oleic blends, high-smoke point blends Retail cooking oils, foodservice, snack frying oils AvoPure Blends, La Española, commercial bulk blenders Virgin Avocado Oil Slightly refined with a milder flavor than extra virgin; retains antioxidants and healthy fats. Virgin, semi-refined Home cooking, marinades, ready meals AvoHealth, CalPure Foods Cold-Pressed Cosmetic Avocado Oil Used for moisture retention and skin barrier protection in beauty applications. Cosmetic-grade unrefined oil, green-tinted oils Skincare, haircare, serums, lotions Now Foods, SheaMoisture, AvoGlow Pharmaceutical-Grade Avocado Oil Highly refined oil with controlled fatty acid profiles for therapeutic formulations. Purified fractions, standardized sterol-rich oil Anti-inflammatory creams, nutraceutical capsules Pharmatech oils suppliers, Lifeline Pharmaceuticals Avocado Oil for Foods & Beverages Nutrient-rich oil is incorporated into fortified foods and beverages. Nano-emulsion oil, encapsulated oil Functional beverages, dressings, and baby foods Functional ingredient suppliers, private-label processors Industrial Avocado Oil (Bulk) Large-volume extraction for processed foods and cosmetic industries. Crude oil, semi-refined oil Snack frying, bakery, commercial kitchens AvoPacific, Sesajal, Grupo Industrial CATORCE Avocado Oil Powder Dehydrated or encapsulated avocado oil for dry food applications. Spray-dried powder blends, micro-encapsulated oil Snack seasonings, soups, bakery mixes, RTD nutrition Bulk powders producers, functional ingredient makers



Trade Analysis of the Avocado Oil Market

1) Global Export Leadership and Shipment Intensity

Mexico is the leading exporter of avocado oil by shipment counts. Volza’s shipment tracker shows Mexico as the top avocado-oil exporter, with thousands of shipments in recent 12-month windows and the largest single-country share of global shipments. This reflects Mexico’s leadership in the upstream avocado industry and its established processing capacity for oils.

United States, Spain and Italy are also significant suppliers. Volza and Tridge trade summaries list the United States and several European producers among the top exporting countries for avocado oil, with Spain and Italy being important exporters and trade intermediaries into EU and global markets.

2) Top Import Markets and Demand Patterns

The United States is the major importer and a large destination market. Shipment trackers record the United States as the largest single importer of avocado oil in recent periods, reflecting strong demand in food, cosmetics and nutraceutical uses. Other important import destinations include Panama, Mexico (re-imports and processing flows), South Korea and parts of the EU.

Specialty and value-added uses concentrate imports. Cosmetic, personal care and high-end culinary markets in North America, Europe and East Asia import refined and specialty avocado oil grades rather than crude fruit shipments, creating trade flows distinct from bulk fresh avocado trade. Tridge market pages also show higher export prices and premium bands for refined avocado oil shipments.

3) Shipment Counts and Proxy Figures (Recent Tracker Snapshots)

Volza reports thousands of avocado oil shipments in 12-month windows and places Mexico at the top of export shipment counts in recent tracker periods (Mexico frequently accounts for the largest share of shipment counts). Volza’s TTM and country breakdowns are a practical indicator of active exporters and importer concentration.

Tridge shows country export value snapshots and price ranges by exporter, for example, reporting measurable export values for Spain, Italy and Mexico in recent years, useful for valuation context.

4) Link To Upstream Avocado Production and Seasonal Effects

Large avocado oil export volumes track closely with the leading fresh-fruit exporters. For context, UN Comtrade / WITS show that Mexico, the Netherlands (re-exports), Peru and Spain are leading exporters of fresh avocados, and a strong fresh-fruit supply underpins available raw material for oil production and processing. Seasonal harvest windows in Mexico, Peru and Chile therefore affect both crude oil availability and price.

5) Pricing, Product Forms and Trade Logistics

Avocado oil trades in several commercial forms: crude pressed oil, refined culinary oil, cosmetic-grade oil and bulk concentrates. Price bands vary by grade and country of origin. Tridge and customs summaries show export price ranges that depend on refinement level, pack size and certification (organic, cold-pressed, cosmetic grade).

Logistics considerations include shelf stability, packaging regulation for edible vs cosmetic use, and tariff classification that determines duties and labelling requirements. Exporters commonly ship in drums, IBCs and retail packs, and some exporters use nearby refining or blending hubs to meet destination market specifications.

6) Regulatory and Market Access Notes

Importers must confirm food-contact approvals, cosmetic ingredient listings and product labelling standards in each destination market. Where organic or cold-pressed claims are made, certification documentation also affects market acceptance and price premiums. EU, US and East Asian importers typically demand clear product dossiers and certificates of analysis.

7) Implications For Exporters and Importers

Exporters in leading production countries should emphasise consistent grade labelling, supply-chain traceability, and the ability to offer both bulk and retail formats to capture food, cosmetic and nutraceutical demand. Local value-addition (refining, packaging, organic certification) increases export value capture.

in leading production countries should emphasise consistent grade labelling, supply-chain traceability, and the ability to offer both bulk and retail formats to capture food, cosmetic and nutraceutical demand. Local value-addition (refining, packaging, organic certification) increases export value capture. Importers should evaluate suppliers by shipment frequency, documented quality control and ability to meet destination regulatory dossiers. For buyers seeking a stable supply, sourcing from multiple origin countries helps manage seasonality risk.

Avocado Oil Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Avocado Oil Market?

Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness, and the importance of consuming natural and organic produce, are among the major factors driving market growth. Hence, the nutritional oil is highly sought after by health-conscious consumers to maintain their health profile and enjoy cuisines cooked in it for a rich, creamy texture.

Higher demand for plant-based products is another major factor for the market’s growth. Hence, various products enriched with avocado oil are highly in demand, further fueling market growth. The antioxidant properties of avocado oil make it ideal for the manufacturing of skincare products and cosmetics.

Challenge

Price Issues Hampering the Growth of the Market

Disturbing climatic conditions that hamper avocado yield are among the major factors hindering the market's growth. Unpredictable weather patterns, including droughts, excessive rainfall, and temperature fluctuations, can reduce fruit quality and overall production volumes, making supply unstable for exporters and retailers. These disruptions place additional pressure on farmers and can limit the availability of avocados during peak demand periods.

It also hampers avocado prices, which may lead to a drop in sales due to price-conscious consumers. When yields fall, prices typically rise, often prompting buyers to either reduce their consumption or switch to more affordable fruits. Retailers may also adjust their purchasing patterns, resulting in lower stock levels and restrained market performance.

Opportunity

Eco-Friendly Technologies are helpful for the Market’s Growth

The use of eco-friendly, sustainable, and efficient extraction techniques and technologies is a major opportunity for market growth. Such techniques and technologies help extract avocado oil and other nutrient-rich substances in an eco-friendly way, which helps fuel market growth. Supercritical fluid technology is an eco-friendly method for oil extraction compared to traditional methods, which is helping drive market growth.

Avocado Oil Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Avocado Oil Market in 2024

North America led the avocado oil market in 2024, driven by the growing population of health-conscious consumers. Hence, avocado oil is essential and effective for a healthy lifestyle, further fueling market growth in the region. Higher demand for sustainable, health-conscious, and healthier alternatives to maintain a nutritional health profile also supports the market's growth in the region.

Higher demand for healthier food and premium cosmetics for healthy skin is another major factor driving market growth in the region. The US has a major contribution in the growth of the market of the region due to its high demand for various purposes such as cooking, cosmetic, and personal care product manufacturing, and in other domains.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

A growing population of health-conscious consumers, increased demand for a healthy lifestyle, and demand for healthier options are among the major factors driving market growth in the region over the foreseeable period. Factors such as urbanization, rising disposable income, and higher demand for healthier alternatives are also supportive of the market's growth. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the market's growth due to high demand for the product across various domains and increased adoption of a healthier lifestyle.

Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is observed to be experiencing notable growth due to higher demand for natural and plant-based alternatives in the region. The market is also seeing growth due to the use of avocado oil in the manufacturing of various products across different domains. It is also used for the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products such as creams, serums, and lotions, further fueling the market’s growth.

Avocado Oil Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.5% Market Size in 2025 USD 686.32 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 737.80 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,315.84 Million Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Avocado Oil Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The refined oil segment dominated the avocado oil market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits. Refined avocado oil is free of harmful substances and ideal for cooking and other edible uses. Refined oil has a longer shelf life and can be stored for longer, which is another major factor driving market growth. Its neutral flavor, high smoking point, and versatility in culinary experience are other major factors for the market’s growth.

The extra virgin oil segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its nutrient-dense properties and various other health benefits. Nutritional properties and a high smoking point are other major factors that will help the segment grow in the foreseeable period. Higher use of oil in the manufacturing of cosmetics and other personal care products also supports the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Such products help to retain the skin’s moisture and keep it hydrated.

Application Analysis

The cosmetics and personal care products segment dominated the avocado oil market in 2024, driven by its antioxidant and moisturizing properties. Hence, the nutritional oil is used to manufacture various types of skincare and haircare products. Such products help enhance skin and hair quality, further fueling market growth. Such products are made from natural, nutrient-rich raw materials, which are beneficial to market growth. Hence, such factors are among the major drivers of the market’s growth.

The food and beverage segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period due to the multiple benefits of the nutritional oil observed during cooking. The nutritional liquid is widely used by chefs in the preparation of Western and other global cuisines, which also helps enhance market growth in the foreseeable period. The high smoking point, along with a subtle, nutty flavor, helps enhance demand for the nutritional oil, further fueling market growth. Flavor innovation is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Top Companies in the Avocado Oil Market

Chosen Foods – Chosen Foods produces premium cold-pressed and refined avocado oils for cooking, dressings, and foodservice use. The company emphasizes non-GMO, clean label, and high-smoke-point formulations suited for health-focused consumers.

– Chosen Foods produces premium cold-pressed and refined avocado oils for cooking, dressings, and foodservice use. The company emphasizes non-GMO, clean label, and high-smoke-point formulations suited for health-focused consumers. La Tourangelle – La Tourangelle manufactures artisan avocado oils using traditional expeller-pressing methods. Its products focus on gourmet flavor profiles, sustainable sourcing, and use in both culinary and cosmetic applications.

– La Tourangelle manufactures artisan avocado oils using traditional expeller-pressing methods. Its products focus on gourmet flavor profiles, sustainable sourcing, and use in both culinary and cosmetic applications. Olivado – Olivado produces extra-virgin avocado oil through cold-extraction technology and maintains strong sourcing partnerships with growers. The company markets culinary oils and wellness-oriented avocado oil blends.

– Olivado produces extra-virgin avocado oil through cold-extraction technology and maintains strong sourcing partnerships with growers. The company markets culinary oils and wellness-oriented avocado oil blends. Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil – Ahuacatlan offers pure avocado oils derived from hand-selected avocados, focusing on flavor stability and high-temperature cooking performance. The company supplies retail, wholesale, and foodservice sectors.

– Ahuacatlan offers pure avocado oils derived from hand-selected avocados, focusing on flavor stability and high-temperature cooking performance. The company supplies retail, wholesale, and foodservice sectors. Grupo Industrial Batellero Sa De Cv – The company manufactures avocado oil and related avocado-derived products for culinary, cosmetic, and industrial applications. It supports large-scale production with strong supply chain integration.

– The company manufactures avocado oil and related avocado-derived products for culinary, cosmetic, and industrial applications. It supports large-scale production with strong supply chain integration. SESAJAL S.A. de C.V. – SESAJAL is a major Mexican producer of avocado oil, offering extra-virgin, refined, and organic variants for global food, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries. The company emphasizes quality control and large-volume export.

– SESAJAL is a major Mexican producer of avocado oil, offering extra-virgin, refined, and organic variants for global food, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries. The company emphasizes quality control and large-volume export. Spectrum Organics – Spectrum produces organic avocado oils tailored for natural and organic food markets. Its cold-pressed oils are used for cooking, skincare, and clean-label formulations.

– Spectrum produces organic avocado oils tailored for natural and organic food markets. Its cold-pressed oils are used for cooking, skincare, and clean-label formulations. The Village Press – The Village Press produces high-quality cold-pressed avocado oil in New Zealand, supplying retail, foodservice, and private-label customers. The company stresses purity, freshness, and sustainable practices.

– The Village Press produces high-quality cold-pressed avocado oil in New Zealand, supplying retail, foodservice, and private-label customers. The company stresses purity, freshness, and sustainable practices. Bella Vado – Bella Vado manufactures small-batch, hand-crafted avocado oils including extra-virgin and flavored varieties. It focuses on artisanal production, freshness, and premium culinary use.

– Bella Vado manufactures small-batch, hand-crafted avocado oils including extra-virgin and flavored varieties. It focuses on artisanal production, freshness, and premium culinary use. Storino's Quality Products – Storino’s provides avocado oil for cooking and specialty food applications, focusing on quality sourcing and consistent product standards for retail and wholesale markets.

– Storino’s provides avocado oil for cooking and specialty food applications, focusing on quality sourcing and consistent product standards for retail and wholesale markets. Aromex Industry – Aromex supplies avocado oil as part of its broader essential oils and natural extracts portfolio. Its oils are used in cosmetic formulations, aromatherapy, and functional food applications.

– Aromex supplies avocado oil as part of its broader essential oils and natural extracts portfolio. Its oils are used in cosmetic formulations, aromatherapy, and functional food applications. AOS Products Pvt. Ltd. – AOS offers pharmaceutical-, food-, and cosmetic-grade avocado oils, supporting both bulk industrial buyers and specialty product makers. Its portfolio includes refined and cold-pressed variants.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Extra Virgin Oil

Virgin Oil

Pure/Refined Oil

Blend

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

