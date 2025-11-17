VCI Global Declares Special Dividend of V Gallant Shares as Cybersecurity & AI Subsidiary Prepares for Nine-Figure Nasdaq IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special dividend in the form of 10% of the share capital of its cybersecurity and AI subsidiary, V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), to be distributed on a pro rata basis to all VCIG shareholders.

The distribution is expected to broaden shareholder participation in V Gallant while reducing corporate concentration, thereby strengthening trading liquidity and enhancing long-term alignment across both entities. It marks the first step in VCI Global’s value-unlocking strategy as V Gallant progresses toward its planned Nasdaq carve-out IPO, which management estimates could fall within a nine-figure valuation range based on internal projections, audit preparations, and sector comparables.

Driving Shareholder Value Through Strategic Separation

Secure AI & Data Privacy for enterprises and government

AI Compute & AI Consulting

Enterprise & Government Data Analytics-as-a-Service

ISO Audit & Advisory

Cybersecurity Consulting



“This special dividend allows our shareholders to directly benefit from V Gallant’s next chapter as it advances toward a Nasdaq listing. V Gallant is one of our fastest-scaling technology units, and this carve-out strategy is designed to crystallize value for VCIG shareholders while strengthening our leadership in cybersecurity and AI,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

Dividend Mechanics and Expected Timeline

The special dividend, representing a 10% equity interest in V Gallant, will be distributed to all VCIG shareholders as of the upcoming record date, which will be announced upon completion of administrative procedures. The distribution will be processed through VCIG’s transfer agent, requiring no action from shareholders.

VCI Global expects to confirm the official record date within the next 7–14 days following final clearance from its advisors and transfer agent.

Positioning V Gallant for Its Planned Nasdaq Listing

As part of the carve-out roadmap, VCI Global is advancing through key preparatory milestones, including completing V Gallant’s audit and valuation review, appointing IPO advisors and underwriters, and forming the dedicated listing entity. The company has also initiated early-stage engagement with institutional and strategic investors.

VCI Global emphasized that the strategic separation of V Gallant is designed to surface intrinsic value, enhance transparency, and accelerate growth across both entities. With cybersecurity, AI infrastructure, and data governance demand rising globally, the company believes V Gallant is well-positioned to benefit from strong market tailwinds as it moves toward a public listing.

About V Gallant Limited

V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”) is a leading cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on delivering secure, scalable, and innovative technology solutions for enterprises and government organizations. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including AI compute and consulting, secure data analytics-as-a-service, ISO audit and advisory, and cybersecurity consulting.

With a strong emphasis on data privacy, regulatory compliance, and advanced AI capabilities, V Gallant helps clients harness the power of technology to drive operational efficiency, enhance security, and unlock strategic value.

For more information, please visit https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

