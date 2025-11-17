CoinLander Surpasses $600K TVL in 23 Days, Signaling Strong Demand for Tokenized Real Estate Debt



ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinLander , a platform at the forefront of tokenizing real estate mortgages, announced today it has surpassed $600,000 in Total Value Locked (TVL). The milestone was hit through the successful rollout of its mortgage pools just over three weeks after its October 20, 2025 launch . This early momentum indicates a clear demand from digital asset investors for stable, property-backed yields.

The $600,000 milestone is backed by 14 distinct mortgage pools , each representing a vetted property in stable real estate markets, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. The platform has maintained a 100% fulfillment rate, successfully originating and tokenizing every mortgage asset slated for investment since its launch. This perfect execution record not only highlights the platform's operational reliability but also validates the quality of the underlying assets sourced and curated by CoinLander's experienced team.



CoinLander's milestone lands in the middle of explosive growth for the RWA sector. Data from RWA.xyz shows the total on-chain value of these assets hit $35.58 billion by November 11, a 129.41% jump year-to-date. Looking ahead, Boston Consulting Group projects the market could expand to $16.1 trillion by 2030 . CoinLander is strategically positioned within this trend, addressing a clear need among crypto investors for reliable, non-correlated returns. The platform offers a secure alternative to the inherent volatility of speculative digital assets by providing yields generated from real-world economic activity—monthly mortgage payments.

A New Class of Stable, Transparent Yield

CoinLander connects the stability of traditional finance with the efficiency of the Web3 economy by transforming high-quality, illiquid real estate debt into transparent and accessible digital investments. Founded by RΞN, a veteran with over 20 years of experience in traditional asset management, the platform is built to deliver predictable, asset-backed income. By offering investors target APRs of up to 12%, secured by legal liens on tangible properties, CoinLander provides a sustainable yield-bearing product. The rapid growth of over $600,000 in TVL demonstrates the model's powerful appeal to investors.

"Surpassing $600,000 in TVL so quickly is a testament to the market's readiness for a more mature, stable class of digital assets," said RΞN, Founder and CEO of CoinLander. "Investors are tired of unsustainable yields and market volatility. They are looking for transparency and real-world value, which is exactly what we provide. This is just the beginning. We are committed to expanding our asset offerings and making property-backed yield a foundational element of every diversified digital portfolio."



Democratizing Access to Real Estate Debt

The platform was designed to strip the complexity from real estate debt investing. On CoinLander, users can explore professionally vetted mortgage pools and invest with stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. The minimum investment is set at just 100 USDT, opening the door for more participants to access an asset class that was traditionally hard to reach. From there, the process is hands-off for investors, who receive their portion of monthly interest payments directly in their wallets.

Building on this early momentum, CoinLander is positioned to become a significant name in RWA tokenization. The platform provides a transparent, secure, and efficient channel for digital capital to flow into one of the globe's most established asset classes.

For more information or to explore current investment opportunities, please visit the CoinLander website or follow the project's social channels ( Twitter , Telegram , and LinkedIn ).

About CoinLander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage investments, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform, which officially launched on October 20, 2025, transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets.

