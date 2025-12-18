CoinLander Attracts Web2 and Web3 Investors Seeking Refuge From Stock Market Uncertainty and Crypto Volatility





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinLander , a pioneer mortgage tokenization platform, has recorded a sharp increase in capital inflows as the broader crypto market faces a double-digit correction. While speculative assets struggle to find footing, investors are pivoting toward CoinLander's tokenized mortgage platform, driving its Total Volume to $931,320 across 18 projects with a 100% fulfillment rate. This migration of capital since the platform's launch on October 20, 2025, signals a decisive flight to quality, where participants are prioritizing secured 12% APR yields over volatile market movements.

Flight to Safety Amid Market Corrections





The shift toward tangible assets comes at a moment when the general cryptocurrency market is grappling with significant headwinds. Year-to-date data reveals a 10% contraction in the combined crypto market capitalization, which has settled at $3.06 trillion. Major assets have failed to hold their ground, with Bitcoin dropping 7.81% to $86,200 and Ethereum falling 10.76% to $2,977.





This volatility has forced a rotation of capital. While traditional crypto assets struggle, the tokenized Real World Asset (RWA) sector is decoupling from this downtrend, growing 235.32% YTD to reach a market cap of $18.62 billion . CoinLander's traction reflects this macro rotation, where capital is seeking refuge in value generated by real economic activity rather than sentiment.

Bridging the Yield Gap for Web2 and Web3

CoinLander addresses this demand by offering a product that appeals equally to Web2 savers disappointed by low bank interest and Web3 natives exhausted by volatility. Unlike equity crowdfunding models where returns depend on property appreciation, CoinLander allows users to effectively act as the bank. Investors fund mortgage debt secured by legal liens on properties in stable real estate markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For the Web2 audience, the allure is a 12% yield that far outpaces traditional savings accounts, backed by concrete debt assets. For Web3 users, the platform offers a haven for stablecoins—a market now capitalized at $313.89 billion. By offering yields derived from monthly interest payments rather than inflationary tokenomics and backed by real-world mortgage assets, CoinLander mitigates the risk of rug pulls common in DeFi. The platform's 100% fulfillment rate across all 18 listed projects indicates that both groups are finding common ground in secured debt.

"The current 10% drop in the broader market is a wake-up call for many portfolios," said RΞN, Founder and CEO of CoinLander. "Investors are tired of unsustainable yields and the stress of watching red charts. They are looking for transparency and real-world value, which is exactly what we provide. Our 100% fulfillment rate proves that sophisticated investors want safety without sacrificing yield. We are bridging the divide by offering the security of a mortgage with the efficiency of digital finance."

Institutional-Grade Access for Individual Investors

CoinLander has structured its operations to provide institutional-grade security and accessibility for individual investors. With a low barrier to entry of just 100 USDT, the platform democratizes access to an asset class that was previously difficult for retail investors to navigate. Efficiency is further supported by the Auto-Renewal feature, which allows capital to compound by locking in reinvestment choices 14 days before a project matures.





This shift toward tangible backing mirrors institutional behavior. Public companies, governments, and ETFs now hold over 17% of the total Bitcoin supply —signaling a preference for assets with deep liquidity and structural integrity. CoinLander brings this same level of asset reliability to the individual investor. This ensures that even during market downturns, their capital is working in a secure, fulfillment-focused environment.

About CoinLander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage debt, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform, which officially rolled out on October 20, 2025, transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets. In less than four weeks after its launch, CoinLander's Total Volume surged past the $600K mark and climbed to over $931,000 by December 15, 2025, signaling strong investor demand for stable, mortgage-backed yield in the crypto market.

