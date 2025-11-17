Four Points Technology Achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced today it has achieved its CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) 2.0 Level 2 certification (C3PAO).

The CMMC program requires that any contractor handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) must implement adequate cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive government data. CMMC 2.0 Level 2, also known as Advanced Cybersecurity, is achieved by organizations that handle CUI with stronger security measures, incorporating a proactive and preventive approach.

“Four Points has always prioritized the security of our customers’ supply chains,” comments David Gilchrist, President and CEO of Four Points Technology. “Achieving CMMC Level 2 is the next step in that commitment, certifying that we can continue to safeguard their sensitive data.”

Four Points Technology was assessed by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) – an independent entity that verifies a company’s cybersecurity readiness – for this certification process.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is an SBA certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers' unique needs. www.4points.com