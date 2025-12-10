Four Points Technology Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced today that it has received a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Four Points Technology was named the winner of Public Sector Solution Provider Program North American Partner of the Year. The awards recognize top solution providers in the public sector space, that resell and deliver AWS services as part of their own offerings, creating greater customer value through their integrated solutions.

AWS announced the winners of its 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025. These awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year, and those whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

“We are very honored to be selected as one of this year’s winners at the AWS Partner Awards,” commented Chief Operating Officer, Joel Lipkin. “As a long-standing AWS Partner, we have, and will, continually look for opportunities to give our public sector customers the best experience and solution possible.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is an SBA certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet our customers' unique needs. www.4points.com