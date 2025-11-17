Azurity Pharmaceuticals and Sebela Pharmaceuticals Announce the Sale of Sebela’s Bowel Prep Franchise to Azurity

Woburn, MA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals and Sebela Pharmaceuticals announced today Azurity’s successful acquisition of Sebela’s Bowel Prep Franchise, including two leading bowel preparation therapies for colonoscopies.

Ronald Scarboro, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals said: “We are pleased to welcome Sebela Pharmaceuticals’ GI team and product portfolio to Azurity. This strategic acquisition aligns with our long-term growth priorities by strengthening our presence in Gastroenterology and further diversifying our portfolio of medicines. We look forward to building on Sebela’s strong heritage of innovation in gastroenterology and continuing to deliver meaningful value to patients, healthcare providers, and our partners.”

Alan Cooke, President and CEO of Sebela Pharmaceuticals said: “Azurity Pharmaceuticals will be a strong and strategic home for our bowel prep franchise and the talented commercial team supporting it. We wish the Azurity team continued success with these innovative brands. At Sebela, we will continue to lead the way in the development of a new treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and are excited about the potential of tegoprazan, our novel therapy, as we prepare to submit a new drug application to the FDA this quarter.”

The strategic transaction further strengthens Azurity’s commitment to serving overlooked patients by advancing access to medicines. By integrating Sebela’s bowel prep franchise, Azurity will expand its product offerings and capabilities to healthcare providers and patients in the United States.

With the acquisition, Azurity welcomes more than 50 colleagues from Sebela’s commercial and support teams. Azurity and Sebela Pharmaceuticals will work closely to ensure a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners.

Barclays served as financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland served as legal advisor to Azurity. Jefferies served as financial advisor and Mayer Brown served as legal advisor to Sebela for this transaction.

About Sebela Pharmaceuticals:

At Sebela Pharmaceuticals we are building a leading gastroenterology company in the US and developing innovative products in women’s health. Braintree Laboratories, Inc, a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, has been innovating, developing, manufacturing and commercializing gastroenterology products for over 40 years. Braintree’s lead program is tegoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB) which has completed its Phase 3 program in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), specifically, erosive esophagitis (EE) and non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information, visit www.sebelapharma.com.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals:

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity’s global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ marketed brands spanning 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas. Powered by its Next-Gen Commercial Model, Azurity leverages data, analytics, and AI-driven digital tools to enhance market reach and stakeholder engagement. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

Disclosure notice: Azurity and Sebela undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or evolving circumstances.

