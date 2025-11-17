VisionWave Expands IP Portfolio and Files Patent for WaveStrike — RF Computer-Vision Fire-Control Built for Real-World Combat Environments

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today announced the filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/892,721, titled “AI-Assisted Multi-Modal RF Fire-Control System for All-Domain Target Engagement.”

The new application expands VisionWave’s Vision-RF patent portfolio with a rifle-mountable RF-sensing module that converts radio-frequency (RF) returns into real-time, visualized situational awareness and predictive fire-control cues.

Operating day and night and in all weather or obscured conditions where electro-optical “smart” sights may experience degraded performance, the system’s RF-based, AI-driven computer-vision engine transforms complex RF scene data into a simple red/green “fire-eligible” cue and predictive-lead solution for soldier weapons, vehicle turrets, remote-weapon stations (RWS), and potential future air- and sea-platform integrations.

Why RF-Native Fire-Control Matters

WaveStrike, built on VisionWave’s multi-patented Vision-RF core technology, transforms RF waveforms into image-like data without the use of cameras.

This RF-first approach provides inherent range and Doppler information, enabling intended detection, classification, tracking, and firing-solution computation against moving or static threats — even in various environmental conditions, including reduced visibility.

By contrast, optics-based systems rely on infrared illumination at night and laser rangefinders to calculate distance — techniques that may increase the risk of exposing a soldier’s position and experience performance degradation in obscurants, making them less effective for certain combat conditions.

VisionWave’s RF-native design requires no active IR or laser emissions, minimizing tactical signature while aiming to support sustained target tracking and fire-control decision-making. Because the system measures range as part of the RF solution itself, it is designed to provide range-informed targeting under certain conditions.

“With extensive combat experience, it’s clear that systems must be built to perform in real combat environments — day and night — allowing operators to see the unseen from a safe distance,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. “WaveStrike brings RF-native computer vision to the sensor-to-shooter loop, with the goal of reducing engagement timelines and supporting improved first-shot probability regardless of weather or visibility — all without exposing the operator.

By eliminating dependence on active optics and providing a clear, operator-centric cue, we’re delivering a potentially advantageous capability that is intended to operate in conditions where optical systems may be limited — across soldier weapons, vehicle turrets, RWS platforms, and ultimately air and maritime systems.”

How WaveStrike and Vision-RF Work (Technical Highlights)

RF Computer Vision: RF waveforms are reconstructed into a dense 3-D scene fused by VisionWave’s Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) on-edge stack, intended to enable range-informed target localization.

RF waveforms are reconstructed into a dense 3-D scene fused by VisionWave’s Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) on-edge stack, intended to enable range-informed target localization. Edge Cognitive Fire-Control: Low-latency AI filters clutter, sustains lock in dense environments, and computes predictive aim points and lead solutions for agile aerial and ground threats.

Low-latency AI filters clutter, sustains lock in dense environments, and computes predictive aim points and lead solutions for agile aerial and ground threats. Human-in-the-Loop: Micro-correction arrows and a red-to-green confidence indicator ensure the operator remains firmly in control.

Micro-correction arrows and a red-to-green confidence indicator ensure the operator remains firmly in control. ROE & Accountability: Customizable rules-of-engagement logic and tamper-evident logs provide auditability and command oversight.

Customizable rules-of-engagement logic and tamper-evident logs provide auditability and command oversight. Modular Scalability: Architecture is designed to scale from compact rifle modules to crew-served weapons, vehicle integrations, naval arrays, and networked RWS clusters.



“Vision-RF reconstructs stabilized, visualized feeds in real time by converting RF returns through a temporal-spatial EI stack,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. “That native 3-D RF data provides range and motion cues that optical systems simply can’t replicate in degraded environments. WaveStrike uses this to deliver predictive fire-control recommendations — even in certain material-penetrating scenarios — while keeping operators safely out of harm’s way.”

Planned Development and Trials

VisionWave plans to advance development of Vision-RF following Q4 2025, began advanced system development of Vision-RF in Q4 2025, following completion of a functional prototype that demonstrated RF signal reconstruction into visualized outputs in controlled settings.

Field trials with select defense agencies are currently anticipated in 2026, including demonstrations of soldier-scale rifle modules, vehicle integrations, and RWS implementations as part of an incremental qualification program.

Why This Matters to Operators and Programs

Persistent Sensing: RF-native solutions are designed to support detection and tracking when optical systems experience reduced performance.

RF-native solutions are designed to support detection and tracking when optical systems experience reduced performance. Lower Tactical Signature: No IR illuminators or laser rangefinders —reduce active emissions.

No IR illuminators or laser rangefinders —reduce active emissions. Broader Operating Envelope: Day/night, all-weather, and through-obscurant performance aims to support extended operational conditions.

Day/night, all-weather, and through-obscurant performance aims to support extended operational conditions. Networked Scalability: Modular design supports rapid integration across dismounted, vehicle, and fixed-site platforms.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems.

Its portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine for real-time perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Important Notes on Patent Status

A provisional patent application establishes a priority date but is not examined and does not grant patent rights.

Any ultimate scope of protection, performance claims, or deployment timing is uncertain and subject to change. VisionWave may file corresponding non-provisional applications within the statutory period to pursue full patent protection.

