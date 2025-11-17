EdgeMode Executes Definitive Agreement with Blackberry AIF to Develop 1.5GW+ Tier 3 AI Data Center Portfolio in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement with Blackberry AIF (BAIF) to acquire and develop a portfolio of five large-scale data center sites in Spain.

Under the agreement, the portfolio assets will be transferred into a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which EdgeMode will hold 75% ownership and BAIF will hold 25%. EdgeMode will assume responsibility for financing and advancing the sites through Ready-to-Build (RTB).

The portfolio represents over 1.5GW of planned Tier 3 data center capacity, making it one of the largest AI-focused infrastructure development initiatives currently underway in Europe.

Each site is being advanced to RTB status, at which point they are expected to command RTB sale valuations of up to approximately $1 million per MW, based on current European hyperscale and AI-compute demand.

“The execution of this agreement transforms EdgeMode into a large-scale developer of AI-ready data center capacity in a strategic European market,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “AI compute growth is now constrained by power, not capital or customer demand. Spain offers land, power optionality, and proven demand interest - and BAIF brings a proven local development capability. We are now positioned to deliver institutional-grade, scalable AI data center capacity at meaningful scale.”

“This agreement enables BAIF and EdgeMode to combine complementary capabilities — local development execution and international capital markets reach — to create significant long-term value,” said Jose Mora, CEO of BAIF. “We look forward to accelerating the delivery of these sites to RTB and into construction.”

Strategic Rationale:

Establishes EdgeMode as a major European AI infrastructure developer

Creates a repeatable RTB monetisation model across multiple >300MW campuses

Aligns with institutional demand for scalable, power-secure AI compute sites

Accelerates EdgeMode’s strategic roadmap toward a planned U.S. uplisting





EdgeMode and BAIF are now progressing:

Final permitting and RTB documentation

Power integration planning (gas baseload + optional renewable + BESS configurations)

Strategic buyer and JV conversations with hyperscalers and infrastructure funds

First RTB sites are targeted for 2027, with staged commercialisation continuing through 2028.





About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About Blackberry AIF (BAIF):

BAIF is a Spain-based energy and infrastructure development group with a proven track record across renewables, grid assets, and large-scale project execution throughout Europe and Latin America.

